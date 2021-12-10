×
Friday's Digital Daily: December 10, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

LVMH Takes Full Control of Eyewear Manufacturer Thélios

Fashion

Peloton Stock Prices Plunge After Premiere of ‘And Just Like That’

Business

Are We Living in a Second Gilded Age?

Et Ochs Pre-Fall 2022

It's her second season out on her own and Michelle Ochs is building a wardrobe.

Et Ochs Pre-Fall 2022 Courtesy of Et Ochs

At only two seasons in with her own label, Michelle Ochs has again firmly hit her stride. Her debut last season saw her propose new takes on the her sexy body-con slinky silhouettes — with cutouts and modern design tweaks — an aesthetic she was known for at her previous label. Now with pre-fall, she takes these concepts and adds on by rounding out her customer’s wardrobe with covetable knits, leather separates and even some denim.

The look: Inspired by German artist Andreas Gursky, Ochs’ looks offer a modern take on what it is to be sexy for a modern customer,  complete with panel cutouts and slash details with a razor-like fit. “I want to re-wardrobe her,” she said.

Quote of note: “It’s still sexy dress, but I wanted to focus on sexy essentials and what it means to get dressed today,” she said.

Key pieces: Ribbed knits in muted tones,  black bolero leather moto jacket, clay colored wide pants, dark wash wide-legged denim, T-shirt bodysuit, stacked leggings, several trenchcoats with slash and cutout details.

Takeaway: Ochs delivers utility through dress, filling out the slinky body-con pieces she is known for with fresh takes on how to fully wardrobe a modern customer with design nuances like hints of skin and new proportions.

