Monday's Digital Daily: December 6, 2021

Business

Ermenegildo Zegna Group IPO Attracting Additional Investors

Fashion

Chanel Responds to TikTok Controversy Over Advent Calendar

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Lanvin Nabs Theory Executive to Ignite Global Growth

Galvan Pre-Fall 2022

The Galvan team presented a robust collection of minimalist-meets-party-ready attire in tandem with an exclusive collaboration with Martha Hunt.

Galvan Pre-Fall 2022 Courtesy of Galvan

For their latest collection, the Galvan team presented a robust assortment of minimalist-meets-party-ready, sensual attire spanning across pre-fall and fall. Within the collection, the brand also unveiled a collaborative capsule with model Martha Hunt, which will hit stores mid-summer. 

“As you know, she’s a big figure in the fashion industry and a supermodel, but she also has a really interesting story that she, as a child, suffered very seriously from scoliosis and had a few surgeries to fix her spine. She didn’t think she would be able to be a model as a result of this, and continued on to a great career, which is a testament to her physical and mental strength. She now spends a lot of her time raising awareness and funds for, and generally being an advocate and spokesperson for, scoliosis, especially for young women. That it is something you can overcome and what’s seen as imperfection or asymmetry can also be a source of beauty and strength, that it can define you in a positive way,” cofounder and business development director Katherine Holmgren told WWD.

For the capsule, the Galvan team worked with Hunt to design garments with intricate details along the spine and played with the ideas of asymmetry in design. For instance, a sharp, white wool twill blazer with silver chain detail down the back.

The look: A range of summer into fall dresses, suiting, statement coats, day-to-night and true evening with an elegant, sophisticated feel.

Quote of note: “Since April, it’s been a pretty amazing stretch.…We call it ‘revenge shopping’ — everyone is very excited to dress up, go out and be glamorous. People’s excitement about fashion, I think, is at an all-time high, so it’s been a great seven to eight months for us. We’re seeing that embellishment is back, people are loving color and to feel like they’re wearing something fashion-forward, making more of a statement maybe than pre-pandemic. This collection is back to being a full ready-to-wear line with an emphasis on party, evening, more elevated styles and a real sense of fun.

Key pieces: A wide range of sensual, sculpting day-to-night, cocktail and true evening dresses with thoughtful rhinestone embellishments and organic, skin-revealing cuts and 1990s élan, as well as intriguing “jewelry knits;” structured suiting and outerwear; versatile daywear ranging from signature satin sets to compact knit layers.

Takeaway: The collection aptly encapsulated its seasonal name, “It’s Time to Dress Up Again.”

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

