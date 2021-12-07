Lapointe Pre-Fall 2022

Referencing the concept of a phoenix rising, designer Sally LaPointe’s pre-fall collection sent a message of clothes designed to embolden the wearer. Like her last two collections, a vibrant use of color and casualized silhouettes stood out, with glam moments peppered in. LaPointe also noted the use of newer fabrications — such as organic cotton sweatshirting and vegan leather — throughout the line were the result of an uptick in a younger, aspirational customer.

The look: A continuation of street-, sport- and party-ready takes on monochromatic dressing in a vibrant palette of indigo, poppy, lilac, flamingo pink and more.

Quote of note: “Pre-fall was about my personal experience with the concept of a phoenix rising, which is about emerging from a catastrophe stronger, better and more powerful. So I wanted to create something super crisp, clean, that I think a lot of people can relate to, especially in that concept. For the color palette, I took a lot of guidance from emotions, how they show up on the body. Then I went and got my aura photo taken and turned it into this Aura print. That was the beginning seed — the colors, I wanted them super punchy and strong, but different from fall.”

Key pieces: A multicolored aura print body-con dress and silk taffeta trench (rendered from LaPointe’s reading in Chinatown); utility-inspired matching sets (a new ruched tank with cargo shorts in sage or a maribu feathered blonde shirt and pant duo); a mix of leather and faux leather layers, like lace-up joggers, mixed with soft suiting, signature sexy knits and lightweight monochrome shirting. Feather accents and rhinestone embellishments nicely added to the collection’s playful spirit.

Takeaway: LaPointe’s pre-fall collection offered variety and optimism for her customer at any age.