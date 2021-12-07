×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: December 7, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

Nestlé Reducing Stake in L’Oréal

Sustainability

U.S. Boycott, Multiple Reports Point to Persistent Cotton Crisis in Xinjiang

Fashion

Brunello Cucinelli Doubles Size of Madison Avenue Flagship

LaPointe Pre-Fall 2022

Referencing the concept of a phoenix rising, designer Sally LaPointe’s pre-fall collection sent a message of clothes designed to embolden its wearer.

View Gallery 35 Photos
View Gallery 35 Photos
Lapointe Pre-Fall 2022 Courtesy of Lapointe

Referencing the concept of a phoenix rising, designer Sally LaPointe’s pre-fall collection sent a message of clothes designed to embolden the wearer. Like her last two collections, a vibrant use of color and casualized silhouettes stood out, with glam moments peppered in. LaPointe also noted the use of newer fabrications — such as organic cotton sweatshirting and vegan leather — throughout the line were the result of an uptick in a younger, aspirational customer. 

The look: A continuation of street-, sport- and party-ready takes on monochromatic dressing in a vibrant palette of indigo, poppy, lilac, flamingo pink and more. 

Collection Gallery 35 Photos
Lapointe Pre-Fall 2022
Lapointe Pre-Fall 2022
Lapointe Pre-Fall 2022
View Gallery

Quote of note: Pre-fall was about my personal experience with the concept of a phoenix rising, which is about emerging from a catastrophe stronger, better and more powerful. So I wanted to create something super crisp, clean, that I think a lot of people can relate to, especially in that concept. For the color palette, I took a lot of guidance from emotions, how they show up on the body. Then I went and got my aura photo taken and turned it into this Aura print. That was the beginning seed — the colors, I wanted them super punchy and strong, but different from fall.”

Lapointe Pre-Fall 2022 35 Photos
Lapointe Pre-Fall 2022
Lapointe Pre-Fall 2022
Lapointe Pre-Fall 2022
Lapointe Pre-Fall 2022
Lapointe Pre-Fall 2022
Lapointe Pre-Fall 2022
Lapointe Pre-Fall 2022
View Gallery

Key pieces: A multicolored aura print body-con dress and silk taffeta trench (rendered from LaPointe’s reading in Chinatown); utility-inspired matching sets (a new ruched tank with cargo shorts in sage or a maribu feathered blonde shirt and pant duo); a mix of leather and faux leather layers, like lace-up joggers, mixed with soft suiting, signature sexy knits and lightweight monochrome shirting. Feather accents and rhinestone embellishments nicely added to the collection’s playful spirit.

Takeaway: LaPointe’s pre-fall collection offered variety and optimism for her customer at any age.

LaPointe Pre-Fall 2022

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

LaPointe Pre-Fall 2022

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

LaPointe Pre-Fall 2022

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

LaPointe Pre-Fall 2022

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

LaPointe Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

LaPointe Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

LaPointe Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

LaPointe Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

LaPointe Pre-Fall 2022

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

LaPointe Pre-Fall 2022

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

LaPointe Pre-Fall 2022

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

LaPointe Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

LaPointe Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

LaPointe Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

LaPointe Pre-Fall 2022

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

LaPointe Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

LaPointe Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

LaPointe Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

LaPointe Pre-Fall 2022

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

LaPointe Pre-Fall 2022

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
LaPointe Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

LaPointe Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

LaPointe Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

LaPointe Pre-Fall 2022

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

LaPointe Pre-Fall 2022

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

LaPointe Pre-Fall 2022

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

LaPointe Pre-Fall 2022

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

LaPointe Pre-Fall 2022

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

LaPointe Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

LaPointe Pre-Fall 2022

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

LaPointe Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

LaPointe Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

LaPointe Pre-Fall 2022

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

LaPointe Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

LaPointe Pre-Fall 2022

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

LaPointe Pre-Fall 2022

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

LaPointe Pre-Fall 2022

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad