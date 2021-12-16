LoveShackFancy Pre-Fall 2022

“I always say your dress is your best dancing partner,” LoveShackFancy’s Rebecca Hessel Cohen said during a preview of her pre-fall collection. “The collection is super fun, energetic, feel-good summer and beyond. We wanted to take our girls — everyone’s going out to clubs and parties and wants to get dressed up again….Every season, especially summer which is our core and heart of the brand, it’s a bit more is more is more.”

Through pre-fall, which the brand refers to as “high, high, high summer,” the LoveShackFancy girl is indeed equipped with ample leg-baring, movement-friendly, girly wardrobing for nights out and travels abroad.

The look: Dressed in femininity and fun.

Quote of note: “We divided the collection into two different stories. One is a bit more traditional, softer LoveShackFancy with ethereal and romantic and the other is fun, party, going-out clothes, which is newer for us.”

Key pieces: Quintessential Victorian lace and eyelet, cotton, smocked, ruffled and embroidered dresses, and new printed silk mix-and-match layers (a light pink, floral handkerchief top or long, “fairy-tale tie dye” dress with high slit) stayed true to brand DNA with summer appeal. Ample mini, high-low and high-slit long frocks ranging from day-to-night (sweet print-blocked little tops and skirts) to full-on party in new metallic jersey (a striped spaghetti strap number), layered tulle, allover sequins (standout in ’90s-slip meets-vintage-nightie silhouettes) and taffeta (a playful bow-shaped top with tiered skirt).

Takeaway: Hessel Cohen’s summer styles prove equally romantic and dance-floor ready with an energetic, playful spirit.