×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: December 8, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Chanel Celebrates Craftsmanship Hub With Pharrell Williams, Sofia Coppola

Fashion

Brunello Cucinelli Doubles Size of Madison Avenue Flagship

Sustainability

Is ‘Vegan’ Leather Worse for the Environment Than Real Leather?

Merlette Pre-Fall 2022

The Merlette collection offered an evolution of signature styles with a focus on delicate hand-embroideries and subtle Art Deco inspired details.

View Gallery 20 Photos
View Gallery 20 Photos
Merlette Pre-Fall 2022 Courtesy of Merlette

New York designer Marina Cortbawi’s collection for pre-fall and fall offered an evolution of signature feminine, voluminous Merlette styles with a larger focus on delicate hand-embroideries and subtle Art Deco-inspired details. The designer, too, collaborated with Amsterdam-based photographer Liv Liberg to photograph her younger sister for the collection’s look book film and imagery.

“The goal of both the campaign and our digital imagery is to amplify the experience of a woman feeling and seeing the lifestyle. Especially when shooting e-commerce, making someone feel they’re stepping into that emotional element,” Cortbawi told WWD.

Collection Gallery 20 Photos
Merlette Pre-Fall 2022
Merlette Pre-Fall 2022
Merlette Pre-Fall 2022
View Gallery

The look: Ladylike with soft, handcrafted details.

Quote of note: “Everything is inspired by the Art Deco era, not the shapes of the silhouettes, but the details. Diamond-like details, fan-like flower shapes, mostly taken from jewelry — a study in vintage jewelry — and also architecture. In pretty much every new piece, there’s a theme from Art Deco, whether it’s in a seam, a yolk, a waistline, embroidery, print or even a knit technique.”

Key pieces: The collection continued to emphasize dresses in cotton eyelet, cotton voile (a great ruched frock) and pima cotton poplin, all with a balance of delicate hand-stitched embroideries, smocking and voluminous details. A tailored, double-breasted trenchcoat; cute roomy looks (jacquard short sets or a poppy red cotton voile tiered skirt and tank blouse); alpaca and wool knits; mini pouch bags and a larger crochet tote rounded out accessories.

Merlette Pre-Fall 2022 20 Photos
Merlette Pre-Fall 2022
Merlette Pre-Fall 2022
Merlette Pre-Fall 2022
Merlette Pre-Fall 2022
Merlette Pre-Fall 2022
Merlette Pre-Fall 2022
Merlette Pre-Fall 2022
View Gallery

Takeaway: Cortbawi’s decision to collaborate with Liberg worked well for the season; her collection came to life through the energetic short film. 

Merlette Pre-Fall 2022

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Merlette Pre-Fall 2022

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Merlette Pre-Fall 2022

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Merlette Pre-Fall 2022

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Merlette Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Merlette Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Merlette Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Merlette Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Merlette Pre-Fall 2022

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Merlette Pre-Fall 2022

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Merlette Pre-Fall 2022

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Merlette Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Merlette Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Merlette Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Merlette Pre-Fall 2022

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Merlette Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Merlette Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Merlette Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Merlette Pre-Fall 2022

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Merlette Pre-Fall 2022

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Merlette Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Merlette Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Merlette Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Merlette Pre-Fall 2022

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Merlette Pre-Fall 2022

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Merlette Pre-Fall 2022

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Merlette Pre-Fall 2022

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Merlette Pre-Fall 2022

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Merlette Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Merlette Pre-Fall 2022

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Merlette Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Merlette Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Merlette Pre-Fall 2022

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Merlette Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Merlette Pre-Fall 2022

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Merlette Pre-Fall 2022

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Merlette Pre-Fall 2022

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad