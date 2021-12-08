Merlette Pre-Fall 2022

New York designer Marina Cortbawi’s collection for pre-fall and fall offered an evolution of signature feminine, voluminous Merlette styles with a larger focus on delicate hand-embroideries and subtle Art Deco-inspired details. The designer, too, collaborated with Amsterdam-based photographer Liv Liberg to photograph her younger sister for the collection’s look book film and imagery.

“The goal of both the campaign and our digital imagery is to amplify the experience of a woman feeling and seeing the lifestyle. Especially when shooting e-commerce, making someone feel they’re stepping into that emotional element,” Cortbawi told WWD.

The look: Ladylike with soft, handcrafted details.

Quote of note: “Everything is inspired by the Art Deco era, not the shapes of the silhouettes, but the details. Diamond-like details, fan-like flower shapes, mostly taken from jewelry — a study in vintage jewelry — and also architecture. In pretty much every new piece, there’s a theme from Art Deco, whether it’s in a seam, a yolk, a waistline, embroidery, print or even a knit technique.”

Key pieces: The collection continued to emphasize dresses in cotton eyelet, cotton voile (a great ruched frock) and pima cotton poplin, all with a balance of delicate hand-stitched embroideries, smocking and voluminous details. A tailored, double-breasted trenchcoat; cute roomy looks (jacquard short sets or a poppy red cotton voile tiered skirt and tank blouse); alpaca and wool knits; mini pouch bags and a larger crochet tote rounded out accessories.

Takeaway: Cortbawi’s decision to collaborate with Liberg worked well for the season; her collection came to life through the energetic short film.