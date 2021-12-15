Nili Lotan Pre-Fall 2022

“I make things I want,” Lotan said bluntly of her designs. And pre-fall is a conversation about how she’d wardrobe herself on a weekend in the country versus a work week in New York’s TriBeCa. She introduces a men’s collection, too, with looks that compliment her women — he’s definitely her boyfriend — and since Lotan has always borrowed from the boys in term of design and shapes, the new collection makes sense as her next chapter.

The look: Lotan’s pieces are done through the lens of a subtle textural color palette of taupe, olive and black. Her trademarks, men’s wear pieces, elevated outerwear and nuances of utility are all in her seasonal mix. “It’s really your first pieces you buy for your fall wardrobe,” she explained, adding that most retailers’ buy is larger for pre-fall as it sits on the sales floor longer, which led her to really zero in on a collection with a fall feeling.

Quote of note: “The past two years, I’ve put an emphasis on how luxurious my clothing is, and luxury to me is uncomplicated…something that is made out of beautiful textiles and simple.”

Key pieces: A mix of fuller ’70s shaped jeans with slight distressing, a mix of sophisticated neutral six-ply knits, leather jackets, lightweight Italian wool coats, leather pieces, shearlings (the outwear category, she says, is one of her best sellers), a few day dresses, culottes and updates to her pant offering, like her carpenter and Luna pant.

Takeaway: Lotan has been crafting her take on urban dress for more than 15 years and looks inward to her own aesthetic of utility, mannish silhouettes and sumptuous textures to create a decidedly fall looking collection made up of understated, yet luxury pieces.