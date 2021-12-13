Norma Kamali Pre-Fall 2022

For pre-fall, Norma Kamali turned out all the stops to debut a celebratory, bridal-forward collection. Although the designer had previously designed one-of-a-kind bridal looks in the ’90s, for 15 years, her pre-fall collection started when the designer had offered to design a princess-inspired gown for the daughter of a close friend. A handful of dress samples later, Kamali (who is also engaged) wanted to expand the assortment to offer the collection for any bride-to-be.

“Although you can call it a bridal collection, it really includes the bridal party, the people who are going to the wedding, the ‘best friend who wants to steal the show,’ the mother-of-the-bride. It’s very diverse and not thematic in any way, but the idea of the princess and the royal princess, and that it’s age friendly,” she added of the mostly black, white and red assortment (true to brand — it’s all machine washable).

The look: True to the bridal category, Kamali offered a diverse range of modern gowns for any type of bride, mixed with signature daywear and occasion dressing in seasonal prints and fresh summer hues.

Quote of note: “The point of view about it is, first of all, there’s no age. There’s a Royal princess and Disney princess, shown at different ages,” Kamali explained. There was even a “Jessica Rabbit” bride, with ample dressing for the bridal party and beyond (ranging from sumptuous slips to new takes on Kamali’s signature draped, one shoulder Diana dress).

Key pieces: An updated sleeping bag vest in toile (to wear over bridal offerings); ample bridal and wedding-adjacent dressing, ranging from full-skirted princess — and royal-inspired gowns to more body-hugging frocks (a studded black gown or sheer mesh renditions, with optional matching leggings). Also, buy now, wear now party attire and daywear (including denim, graphic printed layers and signature tracksuits and easy suiting).

Takeaway: Building off the momentum of her bestselling Diana dress, while adding in ample special occasion dressing worked especially well for Kamali’s latest collection.