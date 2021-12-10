×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: December 10, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

In Commercial Real Estate, Experience Matters

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Baby Phat by Kimora Lee Simmons Lands at Macy’s for the Holiday

Accessories

LVMH Takes Full Control of Eyewear Manufacturer Thélios

Oscar de la Renta Pre-Fall 2022

Like Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim's spring collection, color and optimism shone from day to evening, as did the garments’ playful feel.

View Gallery 35 Photos
View Gallery 35 Photos
Oscar de la Renta Pre-Fall 2022 Courtesy of Oscar de la Renta

“Days are longer. The sun is warmer. And the Oscar de la Renta pre-fall 2022 collection reflects the joyful promise of summer,” read collection notes from Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim’s latest collection for the brand. Like spring, color and optimism shone through from day to evening, as did the garments’ playful feel. 

Spring’s girly tweeds inspired the designers to go shorter in silhouette.

“When they came to life, it made us think of the ’90s,” Garcia noted of a baby yellow cropped jacket and short set. 

Collection Gallery 35 Photos
Oscar de la Renta Pre-Fall 2022
Oscar de la Renta Pre-Fall 2022
Oscar de la Renta Pre-Fall 2022
View Gallery

Also present: a teal tweed miniskirt, paired with a cocktail top with poufed taffeta neckline and sleeves, or casual chic and sexy knit “suiting” renditions that continued the era’s influence. Elsewhere, lightweight summer suiting came in sorbet-inspired ombré hues, or was paired with gradient knits. 

“We’re trying to keep it a little more fun and casual. Women aren’t sitting in the boardroom everyday anymore,” Kim chimed in, noting that their bestselling category and fabrication inspired the collection’s double-faced stretch wool dresses in cheerful, garden-fresh hues. 

Oscar de la Renta Pre-Fall 2022 35 Photos
Oscar de la Renta Pre-Fall 2022
Oscar de la Renta Pre-Fall 2022
Oscar de la Renta Pre-Fall 2022
Oscar de la Renta Pre-Fall 2022
Oscar de la Renta Pre-Fall 2022
Oscar de la Renta Pre-Fall 2022
Oscar de la Renta Pre-Fall 2022
View Gallery

The same idea could be said of the brand’s seasonal motifs. There were banana-emblazoned knits and dresses, a billowing ombré dress, floral scarf-printed numbers, and notable mixed plaid patchwork dresses, shorts and jackets. The modernized garments were developed into prints from Gentili Mosconi from an archive plaid embroidery originally created by Oscar de la Renta himself in the 1980s.

Daywear’s messaging translated nicely into Garcia and Kim’s cocktail and evening attire, which offered ample glam, with moments of artisanal, undone textures. (The glamorous feel could be said of Sarah Jessica Parker’s custom pewter silk chiffon bustier cocktail dress with hand embroideries and matching cape, which the duo had designed for Wednesday night’s New York City premiere of the Sex and the City reboot “And Just Like That.”)

Volume and shine persisted through myriad designs: a purple cocktail dress with poufed skirt and cape-like back blouson, allover pansy embroidered gowns and sequined numbers, like an eye-catching silver cocktail shaker with subtle eyelash fringed hem. A white minidress continued the idea, visually abstracting a large-scale floral in eyelash sequins in a very appealing way.

“I wanted to develop an embroidery that was mimicking Laura’s prints so we took these printed, voluminous blooms and saw this was a very brush-stroke-looking technique, while looking frayed from far away,” Garcia explained.

“The frayed edges made me think of shredding — so these are all little bows in bias-cut taffeta,” he added of a rose-colored opera cape, covered in a repetition of tonal bows (with matching minidress hidden beneath). A short yellow frock and full-length black dress incorporated the decoration from the waist down. 

The duo also manipulated the idea of shredding into a bombastic cream tulle evening gown, as well as a special hand-done tweed-reminiscent skirt suit made up of light, shredded fabric, making the collection come full circle.

Oscar de la Renta Pre-Fall 2022

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Oscar de la Renta Pre-Fall 2022

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Oscar de la Renta Pre-Fall 2022

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Oscar de la Renta Pre-Fall 2022

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Oscar de la Renta Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Oscar de la Renta Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Oscar de la Renta Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Oscar de la Renta Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Oscar de la Renta Pre-Fall 2022

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Oscar de la Renta Pre-Fall 2022

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Oscar de la Renta Pre-Fall 2022

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Oscar de la Renta Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Oscar de la Renta Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Oscar de la Renta Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Oscar de la Renta Pre-Fall 2022

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Oscar de la Renta Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Oscar de la Renta Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Oscar de la Renta Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Oscar de la Renta Pre-Fall 2022

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Oscar de la Renta Pre-Fall 2022

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Oscar de la Renta Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Oscar de la Renta Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Oscar de la Renta Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Oscar de la Renta Pre-Fall 2022

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Oscar de la Renta Pre-Fall 2022

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Oscar de la Renta Pre-Fall 2022

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Oscar de la Renta Pre-Fall 2022

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Oscar de la Renta Pre-Fall 2022

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Oscar de la Renta Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Oscar de la Renta Pre-Fall 2022

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Oscar de la Renta Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Oscar de la Renta Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Oscar de la Renta Pre-Fall 2022

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Oscar de la Renta Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Oscar de la Renta Pre-Fall 2022

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Oscar de la Renta Pre-Fall 2022

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad