Rebecca Taylor Pre-Fall 2022

Inspired by seashells, vintage Japanese illustrations and the hand-drawn styles of Matisse, Rebecca Taylor’s creative director Steven Cateron wished to bring forth artful, seaside nostalgia into pre-fall, while intertwining ongoing era-inspired references he’s smartly brought into the romantic line over the last year.

Quiet, refined moments — a poplin long-sleeve blouse with crocheted “poolside bralette” and smocked waist skirt — nicely contrasted summery looks, like a sea shore printed cabana shirt, miniskirt, shell-shaped bucket hat and oversize, slouchy tote bag; quintessential striped and floral ensembles; chic mini boucle sets, and fine gauge merino knits. The collection wasn’t overly artful or nostalgic, though; it nicely balanced easy-to-wear, warm-weather staples with a modern lens.

The look: “Romanticism Redefined”

Quote of note: “Obviously, we have very pretty, romantic dresses, but it’s nice to have a little bit of cleaner sensibility mixed in,” Cateron explained of boxy, easy shirts atop fluid dresses and more casualized, optimistic summer sets.

Key pieces: Layered sets with a chic, slouch appeal — a yellow ombre plaid mesh button-down shirt and pants; boxy shirting over easy dresses or minimalistic trousers; a ditzy floral silk tunic or tank dress with elongated, matching pajama pants with slight ’70s swagger or ’50s-inspired terry cloth sets; a linen cabana shirt and pull-on pant with novel sand dollar motifs; easy, lightweight romantic dresses (a pleated hibiscus-toned frock).

Takeaway: Cateron’s designs prove fresh season after season; a seasonal request from buyers to add another July delivery to its pre-fall assortment is a testament to his take on the Rebecca Taylor brand.