Rosetta Getty Pre-Fall 2022

Getty looked toward the stars to ground her sophisticated collection.

Rosetta Getty Pre-Fall 2022

When Rosetta Getty shot her pre-fall collection at Vanderbilt planetarium, it gave an even more ethereal feeling to her latest work and its inspiration from a reading by astrologer Ilana Kozlov. Getty has a deep connection to astrology, and usually partners with an artist, and through the guidance of Kozlov, the artists this season are the stars as they sit during the period of the ruling signs of Gemini and Cancer; the signs of the months the collection will sit on the sales floor.

The look: Dreamy, light summer pieces in warm tones, full of the design twists and accents Getty has built a brand on.

Rosetta Getty Pre-Fall 2022
Quote of note: “I love denim,” Getty, who is based in Los Angeles, said of her super light organic chambray pieces. “Most people use denim in some way, and I like to to keep pushing it. People expect it to be one thing and I want to continue to reimagine how to incorporate it.”

Key pieces: Astrological print separates, updates to her iconic apron designs through technical pleating, fluid satin evening ideas, light cotton poplin suiting.

Accessories — a key category for Getty — saw bags that wrap and cocoon the body and an update to her iconic clog, now with loafer details. The designer said she wanted a tight edit, as to focus and not put out too much “stuff,” but she is launching a first: a three-piece gold chain jewelry capsule, that took its cue from the chain details on her bags.

Rosetta Getty Pre-Fall 2022
Takeaway: The stars as muse played well as an anchor to a collection of sophisticated and grounded pieces.

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

