Silvia Tcherassi Pre-Fall 2022

Looking at Silvia Tcherassi’s designs, it’s hard to not confuse them with actual art — after all, the Colombia native got her start as an interior designer before transitioning into fashion. And even though fashion and art go hand-in-hand, each season the Tcherassi line continues to evolve, offering a mix-and-match of timeless fashion pieces with a focus on prints, details and shapes.

“It’s all about the details,” said Tcherassi at her latest pre-fall showing. This season the inspiration was the kaleidoscope, and she used its effects of distortion to translate elements of the Tcherassi creative universe into vibrant and colorful motifs, patterns and doses of distorted hues.

An artful interplay between geometry and nature inspired by Tcherassi’s first presentation at Paris Fashion Week in 2004, the lineup focuses on silhouettes with defined yet minimal lines and a daring color spectrum ranging from pastels to brights.

The look: A calculated mash up of prints with symmetric patterns similar to kaleidoscopic effects and more traditional floral motifs with an abstract feel thanks to blurring distortions, emphasizing textures via embroideries.

Quote of note: “The idea is to be able to mix and match different styles and elements, and for them to relate to each other season by season, to be able to have one closet, and just keep adding to it,” said Tcherassi.

Key pieces: A voluminous embroidered multifloral skirt in gray, flowing silk dresses with a kaleidoscopic print (in magenta and plum color combos), quilted yet light as a feather bomber jackets with embroidered flower details, and a single-sleeved tunic dress with retro florals in royal blue.

The takeaway: The Tcherassi woman is ready for any situation, whether it be a wedding in Europe or just a simple stroll down Miami’s sun-filled beaches.