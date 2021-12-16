Staud Pre-Fall 2022

“One of my favorite things about Saint Tropez is you can literally wear whatever, wherever,” designer Sarah Staudinger said of her destination-inspired pre-fall collection.

Designing, styling and shooting the collection with versatile, day-to-night wardrobing was a key point of the collection. She did so by offering a mix of beach-to-street layers (a three-piece striped knit set with shrunken cardigan, bralette and shorts or crochet separates); lightweight dresses and effortless, fun, going-out attire (a black jersey number with artifact-feeling hand-hammered gold medallion accents or little black shimmering dress with lobster, waves and palm tree beaded embellishments), and plenty of new novel accessories.

“We also referenced some artists that worked around, and during the heyday — most importantly Niki de Saint Phalle,” Staudinger added of the artist, whose colorful, feminist and jubilant sculptures and illustrations influenced the collection’s exuberant colors, which nicely juxtaposed seaside nostalgia (sailor stripes, paisley and calico prints, marine hues, scarf silhouettes and more).

The look: Saint-Tropez, the Staud way.

Quote of note: “Our spring 2022 girl has left the disco, not the party, and made her way up the coast and landed in the South of France. This collection was specifically inspired by Saint Tropez — not necessarily the one you think of today with popping bottles and cheesy yachts, but the classy, nostalgic moments and the collective feeling of a seaside town that’s so iconic and protected. For me, it’s the ideal summery energy that exists nowhere else in the world. I’ve been going there since I was a kid — my dad calls it his second home — so there was no shortage of inspiration for this collection between iconic moments of muses, the energy that’s captured in the photos and this laissez faire but chic attitude that exists.”

Key pieces: A colorful mixed crochet set and rainbow-striped, large rounded tote directly nodded to the works of de Saint Phalle; versatile, lightweight dresses (both long and short in signature recycled tissue nylon, cotton voile and jersey; new knits (little tops with subtle Staud logos on the back; a cabana striped pullover and snug dress with sun-shaped cutouts at the waist; an open-weave striped polo dress).

In accessories, Staudinger mixed architectural shapes with artisanal details and real-life sensibility across footwear and handbags. Wrapped gladiator sandals (with, or without, colorful resin heels); handbags ranging in size from small (a Pucky bag made up of the hand-hammered medallions or playful, beaded lobster Tommy bag) to large (a logoed raffia tote).

Takeaway: The collection nicely melded Staudinger’s ongoing, playful brand DNA while incorporating seaside escapism with chic wardrobing appropriate everywhere from beach to city streets.