Tory Burch Pre-Fall 2022

“I really wanted to think about the concept of reality and then dream,” Tory Burch explained during a preview of her pre-fall collection. “The reality of the way women want to dress and versatility. I wanted to play with proportion through the form and the body with the mix of colorblocking fabrics and keeping this very lightweight and airy feel. Then about versatility — just this idea of wearing things in different ways.”

Spring’s picnic plaids, a strong emphasis on the waist and an overall uplifting, artisanal and refined take on feminine wardrobing continued to shine through pre-fall in an eccentric juxtaposition of dream-like summer brights and grounding neutrals.

Humble cotton fabrications were transformed into full skirts and dresses with corset-inspired, ruched and topstitched print-blocked waists. For instance, there was a one-shoulder black frock with subtle tie-detail exposing the shoulder and nipped, cut-and-sew tie-dyed waist, a lilac frock with hook-and-eye closures or an allover summery plaid gathered and pleated day dress. Feminine color- and print-blocked separates — structured, easy skirts and fluid blouses — added to the idea with versatile, mix-and-match dressing in mind.

“I wanted a subtlety of the beauty of the details as well, where not everything was obvious. When you look at the garment, you see more and more attention to the details,” she noted of the tightly edited assortment, adding, “Taking the idea of classic things and twisting it. For the last few years, I’ve been obsessed with this concept of pieces that last. I really want to have things you can build and layer onto your wardrobe. It’s not necessarily about a specific time, but be timeless.”

In the same vein, colorful technical knit bandeaus were layered and twisted over the looks while a dip-dye cashmere knit was manipulated into a shrug-reminiscent shape, gathered and cinched at the bust with architectural silver hardware, as seen atop a linen and cotton poplin dress with lilac top, beige skirt, and nipped-in, shirred waist with check motif.

The knit style was also offered as a straightforward crew neck or as an elongated, elevated dress, adding to the brand’s classic American sportswear, day-to-night appeal alongside notable new lightweight, graphic preppy knits with melted logo motifs and color-contrasting technical knit skirts. The ideas felt equally familiar and fresh through manipulated proportions and bold colorways.

Accessories rounded out the collection with architectural and artisanal touches across handbags (structured, collapsible leather totes and textural, woven mushroom bags), belts, footwear (with T-blocked heels) and metal jewelry (playful toad-shaped earrings and pendants).

Overall, Burch’s pre-fall collection sent a message of optimism and femininity, with a realistic approach to dressing and the right amount of elevated, artisanal details.