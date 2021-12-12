×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: December 10, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

In Commercial Real Estate, Experience Matters

Beauty

Beauty Execs on Leadership Lessons Learned

Beauty

Sephora Picks Accelerate Brands for 2022 Cohort

Ulla Johnson Pre-Fall 2022

Softness and structure. Escapism and reality. A sense of discovery and signature femininity. Ulla Johnson’s pre-fall collection had it all.

View Gallery 33 Photos
View Gallery 33 Photos
Ulla Johnson Pre-Fall 2022 Courtesy of Ulla Johnson

Softness and structure. Aspirational escapism and reality. A sense of discovery and signature femininity. Ulla Johnson’s pre-fall collection had it all.

“We did the shoot in Santa Fe — I was inspired by [Georgia] O’Keeffe’s landscape paintings going into this collection. The way she used these stark whites, the shadows, the architectural shapes and soft, blurred edges. We were playing a lot between the idea of softness and structure, so within all of the groups you’ll see places where we have restrained trapunto and gathering, parts of the body defined and then soft volumes. We also played a lot between different prints,” Johnson explained during a showroom walk-through. “This idea of shadows and light, transparency and opacity. We played with classical, eye-catching black, white and red. It was the jumping-off point this season.”

Collection Gallery 33 Photos
Ulla Johnson Pre-Fall 2022
Ulla Johnson Pre-Fall 2022
Ulla Johnson Pre-Fall 2022
View Gallery

The idea of transparency and shadows lent itself to detailed, handcrafted paneled French lace garments, created with seven different laces spliced together, as well as a Battenberg lace collar on a sun-faded light blue linen frock or highly textural, graphic black and white fille crochet dresses and skirts made in Romania (one of which the designer was sporting for the appointment). Crocheted silhouettes, button-off details and strappy, skin-baring details on dresses, blouses and even swimwear added to the idea.

Ulla Johnson Pre-Fall 2022 33 Photos
Ulla Johnson Pre-Fall 2022
Ulla Johnson Pre-Fall 2022
Ulla Johnson Pre-Fall 2022
Ulla Johnson Pre-Fall 2022
Ulla Johnson Pre-Fall 2022
Ulla Johnson Pre-Fall 2022
Ulla Johnson Pre-Fall 2022
View Gallery

A chunky, cropped cable-knit cream sweater (handmade in New York), styled over a fluid skirt, boasted a play on proportions and volume, as did outerwear (an enveloping cocoon-like Italian herringbone coat with button-off quilted lining or teddy utility jacket) atop blurred geometric hand-loomed separates.

“There was also — she’s less known for it — but O’Keeffe had a prolific period in Maui doing all these paintings of birds of paradise and flowers, so that was the other undercurrent with the palette, a very saturated, tropical feeling,” Johnson noted of her other print-forward designs.

Signature print mixing came through a “Bird of Paradise” printed frock, which incorporated eight prints piled and pieced onto its ruched bodice and tiered skirt. For the look book, hand-loomed garments were styled on top of, and beneath, bright O’Keeffe-inspired floral, ruched and gathered skirts, dresses and puff-sleeved blouses.

“There is this idea of escapism and fantasy that always, I believe, should live in fashion and particularly in my collection, particularly right now. We were thinking of this idea of memory, travel, what you take away and things that continue to unfold over time,” she explained.

Each look was styled with varying recycled brass and semiprecious jewelry (a continuation of her partnership with artisans in Africa), soft structured Italian-made handbags with hand-hammered details, and footwear, like a soft leather slide with resin beaded straps.

“It feels like found objects,” she noted. “O’Keeffe was a big collector, and I am, too. This idea of little moments that are gathered over time is something we always want to bring through.”

Johnson’s brand ethos and collection inspirations span myriad references and the idea of “being touched by time,” as do her ready-to-wear and accessories. Now, a new brand logo, emerging with the pre-fall season, is set to match that idea.

“That was the idea with the relaunch of our logo — we wanted something that felt it has always been our own. It wasn’t a departure or wanting to be wildly different,” she explained. “[The former] was maybe a little formal, and we wanted something that felt handmade — there’s this softness within each letter that captures this spirit of having always been with us, which is what I want my collections to feel like and is what we’re looking to build in the future, something that transcends a moment or season.”

With a store opening on the horizon, her sights set on Europe, and the mention of a future denim category launch, in tandem with her already booming business, Johnson is well on her way to the brand legacy she envisions.

Ulla Johnson Pre-Fall 2022

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Ulla Johnson Pre-Fall 2022

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Ulla Johnson Pre-Fall 2022

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Ulla Johnson Pre-Fall 2022

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Ulla Johnson Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Ulla Johnson Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Ulla Johnson Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Ulla Johnson Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Ulla Johnson Pre-Fall 2022

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Ulla Johnson Pre-Fall 2022

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Ulla Johnson Pre-Fall 2022

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Ulla Johnson Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Ulla Johnson Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Ulla Johnson Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Ulla Johnson Pre-Fall 2022

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Ulla Johnson Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Ulla Johnson Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Ulla Johnson Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Ulla Johnson Pre-Fall 2022

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Ulla Johnson Pre-Fall 2022

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Ulla Johnson Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Ulla Johnson Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Ulla Johnson Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Ulla Johnson Pre-Fall 2022

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Ulla Johnson Pre-Fall 2022

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Ulla Johnson Pre-Fall 2022

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Ulla Johnson Pre-Fall 2022

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Ulla Johnson Pre-Fall 2022

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Ulla Johnson Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Ulla Johnson Pre-Fall 2022

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Ulla Johnson Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Ulla Johnson Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Ulla Johnson Pre-Fall 2022

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Ulla Johnson Pre-Fall 2022

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Ulla Johnson Pre-Fall 2022

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Ulla Johnson Pre-Fall 2022

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad