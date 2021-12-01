Veronica Beard Pre-Fall 2022

For pre-fall, sister-in-law duo Veronica Swanson Beard and Veronica Miele Beard approached the season with a versatile, buy-now-wear-now mindset.



During a showroom walk-through of their collection, both co-founders and co-designers noted the importance of their growing footwear and denim businesses.

“Our denim business has become enormous for us, jeans are now about 30 percent of our business, and we’re top three denim brands with all of our partners,” Swanson Beard noted.

Suiting, too, continued to play a strong role in the collection alongside transitional layers to carry their customer into fall.

The look: Versatile wardrobing from day to night with the brand’s signature feminine meets utilitarian élan.

Quote of note: “Pre-fall, it’s June/July, and what we’ve learned during the last 18 months is buy now, wear now is so important, especially to our customers. Figuring out these shoulder seasons, how important they are in wardrobe building — having newness and a balance with classic. We’re excited about this collection — there’s a lot of print mixing, redux classic silhouettes, mixed-media jackets.…Everything with the thought of being able to wear it in summer and having it have a life transitioning forward,” Swanson Beard told WWD.

Key pieces: An olive military jacket with sharp shoulders, styled over a printed blouse and mixed-print handkerchief skirt; a brown leather moto jacket (which the brand noted they hadn’t offered for a few seasons) with matching leather trousers; novelty and transitional, mixed-media jackets (like a cropped denim jacket attached to a removable plaid blazer vest); easy dresses with ruched details and light, transitional knits; a clever tailored dress made up of a black T-shirt connected to a camel utility midi skirt.

Takeaway: Like spring, the Veronica Beard collection offered chic wardrobing, with just enough intriguing, trendy details and easy wearability, for their multifaceted customers.

In addition to pre-fall, the brand is focusing on future store openings for 2022 and its “Make It Happen” initiative, which kicked off in September.

“We’re working on expanding all throughout the year; all our store openings will be anchored in events for ‘Make It Happen.’” Bringing together a community wherever we go of doers and movers-and-shakers who are living in the brand, but also living their brand,” Swanson Beard explained.