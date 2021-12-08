×
Wednesday's Digital Daily: December 8, 2021

Business

Von Maur: A Family Business With Tradition, Service and 150 Years of History

Fashion

Balenciaga RTW Fall 2022

Beauty

L’Oréal Acquiring Youth to the People

Vince Pre-Fall 2022

Artist Niki de Saint Phalle inspired Vince creative director Caroline Belhumeur's latest work.

Vince Pre-Fall 2022 Courtesy of Vince

Color done the Vince way translates to subtle pops on separates anchored with a companion piece in a neutral tone. It’s a house code that Vince creative director Caroline Belhumeur has evolved over the past few seasons. Pre-fall sees Belhumeur continuing this narrative, using the colors of Niki de Saint Phalle — a French-American sculptor, painter, filmmaker — as a starting point. “It’s so colorful, joyful and celebratory,” she said of de Saint Phalle’s work.

The Look: An elevated take on midsummer dressing staples — using a palette of burnt and rusted reds, nectarine and camellia, and honey.

Vince Pre-Fall 2022
Quote of Note: “There is a continual feeling of craft,” Belhumeur said of her work, adding, “We are always thinking how can we layer these pieces into your existing wardrobe, and make life easy.”

Key Pieces: Updates on crocheted knits, buttery soft leather pants and jackets (brand staples), iridescent sequined skirts and dresses, grounded with men’s wear elements like button-downs or a classic trenchcoat, updates on sculptural sleeves and shirting, embroidery on cardigans, silk shirting cut on the bias, painterly patterns on separates, subtle pearl details on tops that mimic a piece of jewelry, silk camisoles, simple shrug tops with back details.

Vince Pre-Fall 2022
Takeaway: Belhumeur is stedfast in her mission of creating chic wardrobe staples (aka: nubby knits, leather pieces, summer dresses) that feel uncomplicated, yet made special through her design details and nuances.

