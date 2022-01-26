Ambush Pre-Fall 2022

Like many designers entering 2022, Yoon Ahn is plotting a push into the metaverse. Her label Ambush is set to make its runway debut next month at Milan Fashion Week, and Ahn and her partner Verbal have started devising their collections to exist both in the real and virtual worlds.

“Everything is going to have a meaning, so not only the color palette, but what you will see in our physical stores is going to exist in our metaverse. Same with the collection. Later on, when we start introducing the show, we’re going to project it and have a huge event around there within the metaverse,” she said.

Ahead of the event, she has spun off her Wksp (pronounced Workshop) collection of utilitarian clothing, introduced last season, as the label’s pre-fall line. Here too, technological innovation played a role, with outfits in thermo-reactive fabrics and voluminous, featherlight down outerwear.

A water-sensitive coat was designed to reveal the Ambush monogram only when rained on, while knits emblazoned with the brand’s logo change color in sunlight. Parallel to that, Ahn introduced organic and recycled fabrics, in parallel with washed materials to give garments a worn-in feel.

“Just the thought of having the metaverse, the physical world becomes even more important to be intact,” she explained.