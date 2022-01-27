Isabel Marant Pre-Fall 2022

Exit Isabel Marant’s usual nonchalant bohemian, here is her Y2K sister, all minimalist cuts and body conscious shapes layered under boxy ones.

But that didn’t have to mean an austere or demanding wardrobe, as far as the French designer was concerned. In fact, everything from the slight fuzzy square-neck sweaters to the floral body glove — in reality a top, leggings and a tube skirt worn together — felt as easy as pie.

Among the standouts were a collarless white jacket with duffle-coat style fastenings, paired with undyed denim trousers; a pink corduroy version of the Canadian tuxedo; a denim minidress with cutouts at the shoulder that made it look you had half-shrugged a denim shirt over a tank top, and the profusion of boyish straight-leg trousers. These all looked like the kind of reworked vintage finds your most stylish friend always seems to turn up.

“Crazy clothes are easy to make but as my own customer, I always keep in mind that we are doing clothes you have to want to wear,” Marant said at a showroom appointment. “I’m maybe not the most creative one, but my aim has not been to revolutionize but to consider all kinds of people and what they need.”

For anyone wanting to hit those turn-of-the-Millennium trends with Marant’s ever-popular cool Frenchie spin, this will be just what they need.