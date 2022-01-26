×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: January 26, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Sunny Jain Leaves Unilever in Corporate Shake-up

Fashion

Chanel Couture Spring 2022

Business

Alicia Keys Partners With Athleta on New Collection

Nina Ricci Pre-Fall 2022

Lisi Herrebrugh and Rushemy Botter took their cue from Nina Ricci's fragrance L'Air du Temps for a collection inspired by extreme windsports.

View Gallery 26 Photos
View Gallery 26 Photos

Lisi Herrebrugh and Rushemy Botter have been plumbing the ocean depths for inspiration ever since they took over as artistic directors of Nina Ricci in 2018. For their pre-fall collection, they switched perspective, raising their eyes to the sky. 

Taking their cue from the French brand’s bestselling fragrance, L’Air du Temps, and its swirling bottle design, the designers homed in on the technical aspects of extreme windsports such as skydiving and kite surfing.

Elements of kites and parachutes were incorporated into suit jackets, which contrasted classic tailoring checks with technical fabrics in colorful graphics borrowed from windsurf sails. Fans of convertible clothing, they gave their trousers full-length zips that released the fabric into fluttering panels. 

Collection Gallery 26 Photos
Nina Ricci Pre-Fall 22
Nina Ricci Pre-Fall 22
Nina Ricci Pre-Fall 22
View Gallery

Photographs of parachutes, taken from above, inspired the blobby color stains on a mohair sweater. Dresses came with loose backs that billow when you walk.

“We were experimenting a lot on the body and in movement, so we have been running, walking — we had a lot of fun creating the garments with the team,” Herrebrugh said.

The look book images capture models in various stances of levitation. “What we try to capture there is this moment when a person is unbalanced, this awkward moment almost,” Botter explained. What better way to describe the spirit of the times? 

Nina Ricci Pre-Fall 2022 26 Photos
Nina Ricci Pre-Fall 22
Nina Ricci Pre-Fall 22
Nina Ricci Pre-Fall 22
Nina Ricci Pre-Fall 22
Nina Ricci Pre-Fall 22
Nina Ricci Pre-Fall 22
Nina Ricci Pre-Fall 22
View Gallery

SEE ALSO: 

Nina Ricci Dives Into Spring With Aquatic-themed Collection

Nina Ricci’s Punchy Resort Collection Was Inspired by Diving Gear

Charlotte Tasset Exits Nina Ricci

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad