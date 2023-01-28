×
Friday's Digital Daily: January 27, 2023

Gucci Names Sabato De Sarno Creative Director

Alaïa RTW Summer-Fall 2023

Beauty Brands Eye TikTok Bans, Gen Z Reacts With Eye Roll

Alaïa RTW Summer-Fall 2023

The Paris-based house repaired to Antwerp for the show at the home of creative director Pieter Mulier.

Let’s face it: Azzedine Alaïa was a real homebody. The building on the Rue de Moussy, which still houses the original Paris Alaïa boutique, is where the Tunisian-born couturier also worked, cooked, ate, slept, entertained, hoarded vintage haute couture, and — only when he really felt like it — put on fashion shows.

Exalting that legacy, but in a very 2023 way, Alaïa creative director Pieter Mulier invited the international fashion pack to his hometown of Antwerp, right up to the 21st floor of a mid-century apartment tower where he lives with his parter Mathieu Blazy, creative director of Bottega Veneta.

Surrounded by ceramics, contemporary art, tons and tons of concrete arranged into ramps, bannisters, sloping ceilings and the heaviest bathroom sink imaginable, Mulier says that’s where he is the happiest.

Given its rooftop garden, giant windows, and staggering views of a charming port city, it’s easy to see why.

Dries Van Noten, Raf Simons, Martine Sitbon, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Vincent Cassel were among those who poked around the sprawling penthouse sipping Mulier’s favorite beer and searching for their seat cards on a hodgepodge of benches and mid-century chairs.

Three of the guests found themselves perched on the edge of Mulier and Blazy’s bed, cloaked in an expanse of black leather, while others faced each other in narrow corridors, close enough that the ballgowns and the trousers, bulging out into semicircles at the outseams like parentheses, grazed their knees.

The collection was smooth, sultry and dramatic in subliminal ways: silvery embroideries resembling straight pins glinting around curving seams, or scattered over a tube dress; patent leather carved into a lattice resembling fishnet stockings for an arresting trench coat, and faux fur swaths fronting handsome wool coats.

The designs were austere and often black, which are hallmarks of the Belgian school of fashion, but Mulier’s had a sexual pulse and an unabashed sensuality. The body was covered, but in fabrics that cling, and via cuts that exalt the female form.

“It’s all about circular cutting,” the designer said, noting that most of the tailoring was realized with knit fabrics. “It’s all about curves and sculpture. It was always said that Azzedine was the best sculptor of fashion.”

After the show, guests repaired to the Royal Museum of Fine Arts Antwerp, which re-opened last September after 11 years of complex restoration, during which a new, modern building was incorporated into the neoclassical landmark.

Mulier’s guest were free to roam the gleaming white floors of the new section, and the chevron parquet of the old, taking in six centuries of Flemish and European art. Eventually they wound their way to the soaring, blood-red gallery dedicated to Peter Paul Rubens, where two long dinner tables had been laid out, scattered with candles, bunches of grapes and smashed pomegranates.

It was a sumptuous night at the museum and Mulier proved himself a host with the most.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

