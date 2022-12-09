×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: December 9, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Givenchy Pre-Fall 2023

Business

Netflix Series ‘Harry & Meghan’ Offers Indictment of Media

Business

WHP Global Invests $260 Million Into Express; Acquires 7.4 Percent

Dundas Pre-Fall 2023

The Hollywood royal inspired the designer to go in a more subtle, sensual direction.

View Gallery 22 Photos
View Gallery 22 Photos
Dundas Pre-Fall 2023 Courtesy of Dundas

Peter Dundas tapped Paris Jackson for his pre-fall 2023 look book and she looks smoking hot.

“I met her for the first time in Paris during fashion week and completely fell in love with her and her look and her personality, she was absolutely lovely,” Dundas said of his latest muse.

The daughter of pop icon Michael Jackson and Debbie Row takes a sophisticated turn in the images, appearing with slicked back hair and dark red lips, wearing sheer black stockings and heels, her tattoos playing off the collection’s streamlined tailoring and lingerie-inspired looks.

“I wanted a palate cleanser for this collection something more pure, more sensual rather than sexual,” Dundas said.

In a departure from all the cutouts and lacing details he showed for resort when Heidi Klum appeared in his look book, Dundas focused more on wardrobing for pre-fall, with lots of sensual tailoring, including a standout red velvet trench, bodysuits and lacy sets. (“My clients keep asking for them,” he said.)

Eveningwear was boudoir-inspired, with sensual featherweight knit and lace or burnout velvet slips that looked fresh in addition to Dundas’ signature slashed minidresses, one in a fun mix of ‘80s pop camouflage prints reminiscent of Keith Haring’s squiggles.

The pictures were shot at Grupo Jumex heir and art collector Eugenio Lopez’s midcentury Beverly Hills residence.

“It’s the most beautiful place and well, this is his bedroom,” Dundas said of the sumptuous space with gold carpeting, which was the ideal backdrop for the louche looks.

He brought a relaxed Los Angeles vibe to tailoring, too, showing a pair of airy white hammered satin cargo pants under a white cinched waist blazer, and a black blazer with his brand’s side lacing over long shorts.

Although his collection is produced in Europe, Dundas moved to L.A. last year and it has reinforced his design approach, he said.

“When we started the company, we really wanted to create something that was quite seasonless and I think with L.A. you’re almost guided into doing seasonless because it gets cold at night and is very warm during the day.”

Of course, L.A. has also made his celebrity business explode.

“The red carpet I have a lot of fun doing as well and I wanted to focus a little bit more on that with this collection. Lately I’ve been concentrating a lot on very short little dresses, but I want to embrace long again a bit more. It felt right and there was also a lot of demand for it.”

Next year, the designer will launch his first beauty brand with Anastasia Beverly Hills. Called Dundas Enhancers, it’s a gender-neutral line that was developed by Dundas’ business and life partner Evangelo Bousis.

‘It’s his brainchild more than mine, because it’s something that he’s always been interested in from a personal point of view. He’s always worn makeup so it’s all about making you look naturally good,” Dundas explained, noting that the first drop will be foundational, rather than color cosmetics.

Even with talk of a recession looming, the designer isn’t ready to say the party is over.

Dundas Pre-Fall 2023 22 Photos
Dundas Pre-Fall 2023
Dundas Pre-Fall 2023
Dundas Pre-Fall 2023
Dundas Pre-Fall 2023
Dundas Pre-Fall 2023
Dundas Pre-Fall 2023
Dundas Pre-Fall 2023
View Gallery

“I’ve been through recessions before and I definitely don’t think my job is to design depressing clothes for depressing times. My job is to make people happy, look great and feel great in what they’re wearing. And that for me is going to be more important than ever.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Paris Jackson Is Smoking Hot in Dundas Pre-fall 2023 Collection

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Paris Jackson Is Smoking Hot in Dundas Pre-fall 2023 Collection

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Paris Jackson Is Smoking Hot in Dundas Pre-fall 2023 Collection

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Paris Jackson Is Smoking Hot in Dundas Pre-fall 2023 Collection

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Paris Jackson Is Smoking Hot in Dundas Pre-fall 2023 Collection

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Paris Jackson Is Smoking Hot in Dundas Pre-fall 2023 Collection

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Paris Jackson Is Smoking Hot in Dundas Pre-fall 2023 Collection

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Paris Jackson Is Smoking Hot in Dundas Pre-fall 2023 Collection

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Paris Jackson Is Smoking Hot in Dundas Pre-fall 2023 Collection

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Paris Jackson Is Smoking Hot in Dundas Pre-fall 2023 Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Paris Jackson Is Smoking Hot in Dundas Pre-fall 2023 Collection

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Paris Jackson Is Smoking Hot in Dundas Pre-fall 2023 Collection

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Paris Jackson Is Smoking Hot in Dundas Pre-fall 2023 Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Paris Jackson Is Smoking Hot in Dundas Pre-fall 2023 Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Paris Jackson Is Smoking Hot in Dundas Pre-fall 2023 Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Paris Jackson Is Smoking Hot in Dundas Pre-fall 2023 Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Paris Jackson Is Smoking Hot in Dundas Pre-fall 2023 Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Paris Jackson Is Smoking Hot in Dundas Pre-fall 2023 Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Paris Jackson Is Smoking Hot in Dundas Pre-fall 2023 Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Paris Jackson Is Smoking Hot in Dundas Pre-fall 2023 Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Paris Jackson Is Smoking Hot in Dundas Pre-fall 2023 Collection

Hot Summer Bags

Paris Jackson Is Smoking Hot in Dundas Pre-fall 2023 Collection

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Paris Jackson Is Smoking Hot in Dundas Pre-fall 2023 Collection

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Paris Jackson Is Smoking Hot in Dundas Pre-fall 2023 Collection

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Paris Jackson Is Smoking Hot in Dundas Pre-fall 2023 Collection

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Paris Jackson Is Smoking Hot in Dundas Pre-fall 2023 Collection

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Paris Jackson Is Smoking Hot in Dundas Pre-fall 2023 Collection

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Paris Jackson Is Smoking Hot in Dundas Pre-fall 2023 Collection

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Paris Jackson Is Smoking Hot in Dundas Pre-fall 2023 Collection

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Paris Jackson Is Smoking Hot in Dundas Pre-fall 2023 Collection

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Paris Jackson Is Smoking Hot in Dundas Pre-fall 2023 Collection

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Paris Jackson Is Smoking Hot in Dundas Pre-fall 2023 Collection

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Paris Jackson Is Smoking Hot in Dundas Pre-fall 2023 Collection

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Paris Jackson Is Smoking Hot in Dundas Pre-fall 2023 Collection

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Paris Jackson Is Smoking Hot in Dundas Pre-fall 2023 Collection

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Paris Jackson Is Smoking Hot in Dundas Pre-fall 2023 Collection

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Paris Jackson Is Smoking Hot in Dundas Pre-fall 2023 Collection

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Paris Jackson Is Smoking Hot in Dundas Pre-fall 2023 Collection

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Paris Jackson Is Smoking Hot in Dundas Pre-fall 2023 Collection

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Paris Jackson Is Smoking Hot in Dundas Pre-fall 2023 Collection

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Paris Jackson Is Smoking Hot in Dundas Pre-fall 2023 Collection

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Paris Jackson Is Smoking Hot in Dundas Pre-fall 2023 Collection

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad