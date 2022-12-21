×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: December 21, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

This Season on ‘Emily in Paris,’ It’s All About Sylvie

Fashion

WWD’s Newsmaker of the Year: Dior’s Pietro Beccari

Fashion

2022’s Biggest Fashion News: The Gucci, Alessandro Michele Split

Palmer Harding Pre-Fall 2023

Levi Palmer and Matthew Harding conjured a sense of calm with caftans, roomy pajama suits and breezy dresses sharpened up with fine tailoring.

View Gallery 18 Photos
View Gallery 18 Photos
Palmer Harding Pre-Fall 2023 Courtesy of Palmer Harding

It’s been a year of highs for Levi Palmer and Matthew Harding. Last month, the American British design duo collected a Career Achievement Award from Fashion Group International in Dallas, while former First Lady Michelle Obama, a longtime customer, wore their designs for her “Light We Carry” book tour earlier this year.

The designers channeled that positive energy into a collection filled with their signature shirt fabrics, breezy silhouettes — and a flurry of pleats, pintucks and buttons. The duo said they were going for “simplicity and serenity” against a backdrop of chaos in the outside world.

They conjured the calm with caftan dresses, maxi lengths and roomy pajama suits, sharpened up with fine tailoring and accessorized with high-tops, platform clogs and wooly socks.

One long white dress had clerical rigor with buttons running straight up to a dog collar, while a striped maxi style had a pintuck waist and dramatic open collar revealing the neck and shoulders.  

An elegant striped pyjama suit came with a belted shacket and statement lapels, while a denim one matched ultra-wide leg trousers with a button-front peplum top.

Knits were just as shapely. Palmer and Harding paired a peplum pintuck knit top with culottes, and a draped wooly dress with a cutout front, with wooly socks.

The styling was unexpected and fun: The duo teamed a Talitha Getty-style caftan with chunky high-top sneakers, while cotton suits were worn with wooly socks and clogs, all in the name of comfort and joy.

Collection Gallery 18 Photos
Palmer Harding Pre-Fall 2023
Palmer Harding Pre-Fall 2023
Palmer Harding Pre-Fall 2023
View Gallery

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Palmer Harding Pre-Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Palmer Harding Pre-Fall 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Palmer Harding Pre-Fall 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Palmer Harding Pre-Fall 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Palmer Harding Pre-Fall 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Palmer Harding Pre-Fall 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Palmer Harding Pre-Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Palmer Harding Pre-Fall 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Palmer Harding Pre-Fall 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Palmer Harding Pre-Fall 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Palmer Harding Pre-Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Palmer Harding Pre-Fall 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Palmer Harding Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Palmer Harding Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Palmer Harding Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Palmer Harding Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Palmer Harding Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Palmer Harding Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Palmer Harding Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Palmer Harding Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Palmer Harding Pre-Fall 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Palmer Harding Pre-Fall 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Palmer Harding Pre-Fall 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Palmer Harding Pre-Fall 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Palmer Harding Pre-Fall 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Palmer Harding Pre-Fall 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Palmer Harding Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Palmer Harding Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Palmer Harding Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Palmer Harding Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Palmer Harding Pre-Fall 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Palmer Harding Pre-Fall 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Palmer Harding Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Palmer Harding Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Palmer Harding Pre-Fall 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Palmer Harding Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Palmer Harding Pre-Fall 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Palmer Harding Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Palmer Harding Pre-Fall 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Palmer Harding Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Palmer Harding Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Palmer Harding Pre-Fall 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad