Stella McCartney Pre-Fall 2023

Wild thing.

Stella McCartney can’t stop spinning around the great outdoors, drawing inspiration from all the dense forests, furry creatures — and reptiles. This collection was heavy and texture, color and dramatic shapes, all inspired by the natural world, from the tree bark coats to reptilian evening dresses to the draped silhouettes made from “forest-friendly” viscose.

“We’re celebrating textures and materials, and it’s very much a nod to who we are and what we stand for,” said McCartney, whose textiles this season were made from banana and grape waste; 100 percent traceable wool, and regenerative cotton, which is made with methods that look to restore nutrients to the soil.

Not that this was obvious to anyone scrolling through her images, or clothing racks. McCartney approached this collection like she always does, with an eye on sharp tailoring; a touch of deconstruction here and there, and a fusion of feminine and masculine.

There were many standouts here, including a coat done in a fuzzy jacquard that resembled tree bark and is made from sustainable faux fur; reptilian prints that slithered across floaty blouses, a fluid trench and above-the-knee boots, and lots of snappy tailoring.

The designer trained at Edward Sexton on Savile Row, so sharp suiting is always top of mind. This season Savile Row emerged in curvy, double-breasted topcoats in solid black or check; boxy jackets with slashed skirts, and roomy, military-style jackets cinched with skinny belts.

McCartney said she designs with two things in mind: aesthetics and sustainability and to her they are one in the same. “I can’t separate them out anymore,” said the designer, adding that she loves designing within the glorious limitations that nature gives her season after season.