Victoria Beckham Pre-Fall 2023

This day-to-night collection was full of surface interest, tinsel-like fringes on soft, fuzzy sweaters; chenille for a coat and jersey dresses with punctured broderie anglaise details or ruching. It was versatile, cozy and glam — no mean feat.

Beckham and her new design team have been building out the collections with new categories, including lingerie, textured tights and bags and whipping together thoroughly modern looks with a zingy color palette and a youthful verve.

Jersey dresses long and short came in colors including chartreuse, cobalt and five-alarm red, some with ruching, others with draping, cutouts and fingertip-length sleeves. Some were worn with snazzy high-shine Lurex jersey tights or layered over VB patterned black opaques and lingerie.

Tailoring was roomy and deconstructed. Jackets had double fronts and lapels, while sculptural black bras peeked from under mannish gray suits with wide-leg trousers.

There was a surreal, gaming element to the collection, too, with colors and textures that looked as if they were swiped straight from the digital screen.

An all-in-one trouser boot with a high waist and an even higher heel had a surreal green sheen, while fuzzy sweaters and minidresses with delicate tinsel fringes were weird and wonderful, like exotic new creatures born yesterday in the metaverse.