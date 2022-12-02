×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: December 2, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Haider Ackermann Plans to Explore Jean Paul Gaultier’s Quieter Side

Men's

Tremaine Emory to Guest Design Dior Fall Capsule

Fashion

Ludovic de Saint Sernin Named Creative Director of Ann Demeulemeester

Victoria Beckham Pre-Fall 2023

Tailoring was roomy and deconstructed with sculptural black bras and corsets emerging from under mannish gray suits.

View Gallery 34 Photos
View Gallery 34 Photos
Victoria Beckham Pre-Fall 2023 Courtesy of Victoria Beckham

This day-to-night collection was full of surface interest, tinsel-like fringes on soft, fuzzy sweaters; chenille for a coat and jersey dresses with punctured broderie anglaise details or ruching. It was versatile, cozy and glam — no mean feat.

Beckham and her new design team have been building out the collections with new categories, including lingerie, textured tights and bags and whipping together thoroughly modern looks with a zingy color palette and a youthful verve.

Jersey dresses long and short came in colors including chartreuse, cobalt and five-alarm red, some with ruching, others with draping, cutouts and fingertip-length sleeves. Some were worn with snazzy high-shine Lurex jersey tights or layered over VB patterned black opaques and lingerie.

Tailoring was roomy and deconstructed. Jackets had double fronts and lapels, while sculptural black bras peeked from under mannish gray suits with wide-leg trousers.

There was a surreal, gaming element to the collection, too, with colors and textures that looked as if they were swiped straight from the digital screen.

An all-in-one trouser boot with a high waist and an even higher heel had a surreal green sheen, while fuzzy sweaters and minidresses with delicate tinsel fringes were weird and wonderful, like exotic new creatures born yesterday in the metaverse.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Victoria Beckham Pre-Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Victoria Beckham Pre-Fall 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Victoria Beckham Pre-Fall 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Victoria Beckham Pre-Fall 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Victoria Beckham Pre-Fall 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Victoria Beckham Pre-Fall 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Victoria Beckham Pre-Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Victoria Beckham Pre-Fall 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Victoria Beckham Pre-Fall 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Victoria Beckham Pre-Fall 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Victoria Beckham Pre-Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Victoria Beckham Pre-Fall 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Victoria Beckham Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Victoria Beckham Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Victoria Beckham Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Victoria Beckham Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Victoria Beckham Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Victoria Beckham Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Victoria Beckham Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Victoria Beckham Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Victoria Beckham Pre-Fall 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Victoria Beckham Pre-Fall 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Victoria Beckham Pre-Fall 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Victoria Beckham Pre-Fall 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Victoria Beckham Pre-Fall 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Victoria Beckham Pre-Fall 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Victoria Beckham Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Victoria Beckham Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Victoria Beckham Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Victoria Beckham Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Victoria Beckham Pre-Fall 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Victoria Beckham Pre-Fall 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Victoria Beckham Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Victoria Beckham Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Victoria Beckham Pre-Fall 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Victoria Beckham Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Victoria Beckham Pre-Fall 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Victoria Beckham Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Victoria Beckham Pre-Fall 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Victoria Beckham Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Victoria Beckham Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Victoria Beckham Pre-Fall 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad