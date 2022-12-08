×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: December 9, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Chanel Métiers d’Art 2023

Beauty

Serena Williams Launches Wellness Brand

Fashion

Chinatown L.A.: Where to Shop, Eat and What to See

Thom Browne Women’s Pre-Fall 2023

The incoming CFDA chairman shares his approach for the job — and his new collection.

View Gallery 46 Photos
View Gallery 46 Photos
Thom Browne Pre-Fall 2023 Courtesy of Thom Browne

Thom Browne is staring at a busy 2023, as he gets ready to take over as chairman of the Council of Fashion Designers of America.

“I can bring my experience of how I dealt with the last 20 years and the most important thing for me is that it all starts from creativity,” he said when asked about his approach. “I think here in America, sometimes we get pushed into commercializing things too quickly and that’s at the expense of creativity. I’ve been able to balance the two fairly well, so I’m going to fight the fight for creativity first, and with that commercial success will come.”

He’s planning to show his men’s and women’s collection at New York Fashion Week in February. “I thought since I just started, it would be nice to stay in New York and fly the American flag in New York.”

A good first move.

For now, Browne is showing pre-fall, a commercially minded collection he chose to balance with creative inspiration from the classic book “Moby Dick,” which came to play in whimsical storm-ready silhouettes, seafaring embroideries, and marine mammal shaped handbags.

“I hadn’t read it since grade school, and it’s such a good story. And you don’t realize all the existing names that are in that book, like Starbuck,” the designer said.

Per usual, Browne worked with classic tweeds, tailoring and proportions, showing elongated single and double-breasted jackets with pleated skirts, and cropped sweaters or twinsets with low-waist pencil skirts for the Gen Z set. Micro minidresses made from suiting fabric also looked fresh with cable-knit Thom Browne tights and duck shoes.

Dashes of pastel pink and pale gray kept things light, as did maritime scenes rendered in beautiful toiles.

But putting aside his love of texture, embellishment and repp stripes, Browne can tailor a mean all-black look. There are a few of them in the collection, one a lady coat, micro minidress and matte black tights ensemble, and another a razor-sharp coat with pants suit, all chic as hell. Those are already in Los Angeles, and could be coming to a red carpet soon, following the brand’s succession of celebrity dressing hits.

Keeping an eye toward seasonless dressing, there was outerwear to launch in May/June, too, including down-filled overcoats in solid gray flannel or with a whale of a seafaring tale stitched on top. They were reminiscent of haute flotation devices. And the Hector bag was made over as a handsome merman.

Thom Browne Pre-Fall 2023 46 Photos
Thom Browne Pre-Fall 2023
Thom Browne Pre-Fall 2023
Thom Browne Pre-Fall 2023
Thom Browne Pre-Fall 2023
Thom Browne Pre-Fall 2023
Thom Browne Pre-Fall 2023
Thom Browne Pre-Fall 2023
View Gallery

“He’s always turned into some type of animal without my getting his approval, but he seems fine with that,” deadpanned Browne. What an agreeable dog.

Back to “Moby Dick,” and what he is most taken with in the story: “Just the brutal reality of it,” said the designer, who also showed a whale-shaped satchel.

That may not be the most auspicious message when one is about to enter a new year with economic storm clouds gathering.

“I’m always the optimist,” Browne counseled. “Even in regard to China still being closed and the stores having challenging moments there, I’m always the type to say, ‘let’s look forward to when they do open and everyone rushes to the stores.’ You can’t do much about it, so you have to just navigate through and keep everybody positive.”

Spoken like a true captain. Rah-rah.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Thom Browne Women's Pre-Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Thom Browne Women's Pre-Fall 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Thom Browne Women's Pre-Fall 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Thom Browne Women's Pre-Fall 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Thom Browne Women's Pre-Fall 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Thom Browne Women's Pre-Fall 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Thom Browne Women's Pre-Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Thom Browne Women's Pre-Fall 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Thom Browne Women's Pre-Fall 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Thom Browne Women's Pre-Fall 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Thom Browne Women's Pre-Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Thom Browne Women's Pre-Fall 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Thom Browne Women's Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Thom Browne Women's Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Thom Browne Women's Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Thom Browne Women's Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Thom Browne Women's Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Thom Browne Women's Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Thom Browne Women's Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Thom Browne Women's Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Thom Browne Women's Pre-Fall 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Thom Browne Women's Pre-Fall 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Thom Browne Women's Pre-Fall 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Thom Browne Women's Pre-Fall 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Thom Browne Women's Pre-Fall 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Thom Browne Women's Pre-Fall 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Thom Browne Women's Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Thom Browne Women's Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Thom Browne Women's Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Thom Browne Women's Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Thom Browne Women's Pre-Fall 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Thom Browne Women's Pre-Fall 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Thom Browne Women's Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Thom Browne Women's Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Thom Browne Women's Pre-Fall 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Thom Browne Women's Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Thom Browne Women's Pre-Fall 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Thom Browne Women's Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Thom Browne Women's Pre-Fall 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Thom Browne Women's Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Thom Browne Women's Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Thom Browne Women's Pre-Fall 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad