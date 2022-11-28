×
Alberta Ferretti Pre-Fall 2023

The designer injected her signature femininity and elegance into a versatile offering that mixed everyday essentials, fluid tailoring and great partywear.

Alberta Ferretti Pre-Fall 2023 Courtesy of Alberta Ferretti

Keeping her prime focus on the needs of women, Alberta Ferretti integrated her signature femininity and elegance into a versatile offering for pre-fall 2023.

The designer looked even more at the codes etched into the brand’s DNA while conjuring a collection that mixed daytime essentials with sparkly partywear, masculine tailoring with couture-like volumes and timeless sophistication with edgier rock ‘n’ roll inflections – leaving women the space for personal interpretation.

“It’s sensual, feminine and romantic, but in a different way compared to the past. Women today are romantic but stronger, too, and want to go back to feeling beautiful while feeling at ease,” said Ferretti.

Hence the choice of effortless pieces, encompassing fluid velvet suits, lovely satin slip dresses, jersey frocks and separates, including soft, fuzzy knits and sweaters treated with a shiny coating. The indulging proportions of leather jackets, raw-cut trench coats and duchesse overcoats contributed to convey the nonchalant attitude.

“I like to see how a woman moves and interprets a look, making it her own,” said Ferretti highlighting the versatility of the collection as she removed a detachable embellishment from the neckline of a mauve shirt.

An expert in occasionwear, the designer didn’t fail to include ethereal chiffon dresses and signature ball gowns, here worked in silver-gray and purple shades, as well as some lively pants embellished with feathers and fringes. A look combining a halter neck top embroidered with sequins with matching see-through flared pants was the life of Ferretti’s fashion party. 

