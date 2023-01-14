×
MSGM Pre-Fall 2023

A big focus on tailoring and a muted color palette pointed toward a more mature direction, but luckily Massimo Giorgetti’s vision remained young at heart.

Even when pointing his creative compass toward a more mature direction, Massimo Giorgetti remains young at heart. And luckily so, one might say, looking at his pre-fall collection.

The designer’s lighthearted spirit and his talent for clicking with younger consumers allowed him to tap into the industry’s overall shift toward a new formality in a very personal and fun way.

His desire “to build a wardrobe that is more neutral, transversal and wearable” came with a heightened focus on tailoring — which apparently is seeing growing sales at MSGM and is on the tails of the brand’s top category of fleeces and jerseys — and a color palette that silenced the usual acid tones in favor of muted shades of black, navy, beige, gray and pops of red.

Yet there was nothing conventional or dull in his clothes as he reworked classic codes with little and big twists, from the charming colorblocking seen on sartorial coats to reinterpretations of the houndstooth motif boldly embossed on vinyl or padded faux leather jackets for a textured effect.

In between adolescence and adulthood, college style was the apt reference for this season’s mission and informed varsity jackets with MSGM badges; preppy V-neck sweaters and cozy cardigans inlaid with gothic lettering; ruffled striped shirts and cute argyle knit sets. In addition to checkered cropped jackets and miniskirts, these pieces winked to the iconic aesthetic of 1995 movie “Clueless,” which will strike a chord both in nostalgic Millennials and the TikTok audience that has come across Alicia Silverstone’s character Cher Horowitz only recently.

A collaboration with artist Lorenza Longhi — another talent who Giorgetti previously hosted in his experimental cultural hub Ordet — built on the patterns with a lively mix of archival prints and polka dots, hearts, kitties and puppies. Either splashed on fluid shirts and pleated skirts or beaded on frocks for a sparkly touch, these graphics injected a peppy jolt in the approachable collection, which was filled with plenty solutions even for Horowitz’s famous “I have nothing to wear” problem.

