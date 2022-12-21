×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: December 21, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Newsmaker of the Year: Pietro Beccari

Fashion

No. 1: The Gucci, Alessandro Michele Split

Fashion

No. 5: Balenciaga’s Advertising Turmoil

Philipp Plein Pre-Fall 2023

Developed with a strong commercial mindset, the collection was all about paisley.

View Gallery 50 Photos
View Gallery 50 Photos
Philipp Plein Pre-Fall 2023 Courtesy of Philipp Plein

Philipp Plein originally plotted to present his pre-collection with a show in Paris last month, but eventually gave up on those plans as a heavy retail rollout filled all the pages in his already busy agenda.

After celebrating the launch of his sneaker collaboration with Snoop Dogg in Los Angeles, Plein flew to Rio de Janeiro to cut the ribbon of a store earlier this week, when units in Qatar and at Frankfurt’s airport will also open. In between, Plein touched down in Milan and previewed his extensive pre-fall collection, which was developed with a strong commercial mindset (all these new stores have to be filled, after all).

The long shelf life of this seasonal lineup informed its array of styles, shapes and textures, swinging from embellished sportswear to dazzling eveningwear and from billowing fabrics to voluminous, padded outerwear.

The common denominator was a paisley motif designed by an in-house graphics team and splashed on both genders’ apparel and accessories. According to its different renditions, the looks veered toward seductive, rock, bohemian or baroque.

Cue leather pants with paisley embroideries or biker jackets with studs applied to evoke the pattern; printed distressed denim pants with a raw feel; a ruffled printed dress or fringed wrapped frock both cinched at the waist with logoed belts, as well as a skintight jumpsuit and matching cropped jacket bejeweled with colored crystals to recreate the motif.

While menswear added to the paisley galore also in sportswear — think rich varsity jackets, denim separates, down jackets in all forms and even a couple of basketball jerseys for Team Plein fans — the women’s line tempered the graphic flamboyance with monochrome looks in forest green and shades of purple, which the German designer defined as “very elegant and dark at the same time.”

Plein smartly widened the product assortment by styling looks with a heavy focus on accessories, especially building on the brand’s bestselling “Phantom Kick$” sneakers, introducing sexy latex boots with a new design heel and exalting eyewear — the fruitful result of a licensing deal with De Rigo.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Philipp Plein Pre-Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Philipp Plein Pre-Fall 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Philipp Plein Pre-Fall 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Philipp Plein Pre-Fall 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Philipp Plein Pre-Fall 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Philipp Plein Pre-Fall 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Philipp Plein Pre-Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Philipp Plein Pre-Fall 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Philipp Plein Pre-Fall 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Philipp Plein Pre-Fall 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Philipp Plein Pre-Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Philipp Plein Pre-Fall 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Philipp Plein Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Philipp Plein Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Philipp Plein Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Philipp Plein Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Philipp Plein Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Philipp Plein Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Philipp Plein Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Philipp Plein Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Philipp Plein Pre-Fall 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Philipp Plein Pre-Fall 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Philipp Plein Pre-Fall 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Philipp Plein Pre-Fall 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Philipp Plein Pre-Fall 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Philipp Plein Pre-Fall 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Philipp Plein Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Philipp Plein Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Philipp Plein Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Philipp Plein Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Philipp Plein Pre-Fall 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Philipp Plein Pre-Fall 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Philipp Plein Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Philipp Plein Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Philipp Plein Pre-Fall 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Philipp Plein Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Philipp Plein Pre-Fall 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Philipp Plein Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Philipp Plein Pre-Fall 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Philipp Plein Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Philipp Plein Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Philipp Plein Pre-Fall 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad