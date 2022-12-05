×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: December 5, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Dior Men’s Pre-Fall 2023

Fashion

Balenciaga CEO, Demna Apologize for ‘Disturbing’ Ads 

Men's

Kiton Grows Business, Expands Retail Network

Roberto Cavalli Pre-Fall 2023

Creative consultant Fausto Puglisi gave a Western twist to the fashion house’s codes.

View Gallery 44 Photos
View Gallery 44 Photos
Roberto Cavalli Pre-Fall 2023 Courtesy of Roberto Cavalli

Fausto Puglisi’s fascination with American culture is no secret, and it’s reflected in his collections for Roberto Cavalli and on the movie and pop stars he dresses for the red carpet.

After exploring New Yorkers’ effortlessly cool style and the relaxed vibe of women in Palm Springs, Calif., in his previous pre-collection, the Sicilian designer gave a South-Western twist to the fashion house’s codes for pre-fall 2023. Think of the ever-present animal prints enriched with long fringes, flounced plaid shirts and frocks, or the brand’s signature sexy gowns with cutouts punctuated by turquoise jewelry as most immediate expressions.

“Cavalli was born from this attitude derived from the American world and mixed with Florentine Renaissance. It has always spoke Italian but through an international lens, so it has never been provincial,” Puglisi said over Zoom from a bar in New York after touching base in Miami for an event the brand hosted during Art Basel.

In conjuring a versatile collection that could speak to multiple generations of women, Puglisi also looked to different icons for inspiration, naming socialite and art collector Millicent Rogers and artist Georgia O’Keeffe throughout the conversation, among others. “They are two completely different personalities, who both moved to New Mexico… so we start from there but also, more pragmatically, from a real wardrobe,” said the designer.

The lineup offered a variety of appealing silhouettes, encompassing ‘70s tailoring, sensual slip dresses in printed velvet and more lady-like proportions with voluminous skirts as well as beautiful color-blocked double-face cashmere coats and capes with fringed hemlines.

If the animal prints made for the flashier (and quintessentially Cavalli) styles, sartorial pieces were the ones deserving particular attention. The sharp cuts of blazers mixing checks and Prince of Wales patterns, and the tall side slits on matching pencil skirts, were just as fierce as the leopard motifs or the fur prints and colorful python patterns that spiced up the collection.

Flocking jersey afforded a corduroy-like, lived-in effect to elongated tailoring, while a suit crafted from a patchwork of leather pieces and with lace-up details stole the spotlight. Ditto for the mature model who posed for the look-book images next alongside younger talents: She best proved that Puglisi’s vision for Cavalli has no age.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Roberto Cavalli Pre-Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Roberto Cavalli Pre-Fall 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Roberto Cavalli Pre-Fall 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Roberto Cavalli Pre-Fall 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Roberto Cavalli Pre-Fall 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Roberto Cavalli Pre-Fall 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Roberto Cavalli Pre-Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Roberto Cavalli Pre-Fall 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Roberto Cavalli Pre-Fall 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Roberto Cavalli Pre-Fall 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Roberto Cavalli Pre-Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Roberto Cavalli Pre-Fall 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Roberto Cavalli Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Roberto Cavalli Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Roberto Cavalli Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Roberto Cavalli Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Roberto Cavalli Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Roberto Cavalli Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Roberto Cavalli Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Roberto Cavalli Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Roberto Cavalli Pre-Fall 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Roberto Cavalli Pre-Fall 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Roberto Cavalli Pre-Fall 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Roberto Cavalli Pre-Fall 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Roberto Cavalli Pre-Fall 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Roberto Cavalli Pre-Fall 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Roberto Cavalli Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Roberto Cavalli Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Roberto Cavalli Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Roberto Cavalli Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Roberto Cavalli Pre-Fall 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Roberto Cavalli Pre-Fall 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Roberto Cavalli Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Roberto Cavalli Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Roberto Cavalli Pre-Fall 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Roberto Cavalli Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Roberto Cavalli Pre-Fall 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Roberto Cavalli Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Roberto Cavalli Pre-Fall 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Roberto Cavalli Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Roberto Cavalli Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Roberto Cavalli Pre-Fall 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad