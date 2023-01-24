Sportmax Pre-Fall 2023

The Sportmax design team imparted a lesson in straightforwardness for pre-fall, delivering a concise yet charming collection of wardrobe essentials for work, for fun and everything in between.

Keeping with the team’s favorite exercise of juxtaposing contrasting aesthetics, the lineup reinterpreted the archetypes of dressing, clashing utilitarian codes with sensual lingerie, sharp tailoring with vibrant glam touches and ultimately, daywear with eveningwear.

The result was what the brand billed as “new classicism,” which in truth had a ‘90s soul with its minimalism and pure lines exalted even in the most eye-catching pieces.

A mac coat was simplified in its volumes, bold-shouldered narrow blazer jackets were paired with Bermuda pants to forge a new silhouette while another tailored option was given details of a bomber jacket in a hybrid style. Classic high-waisted pleated pants had a nice, roomy shape that collided with figure-hugging ribbed knitwear embellished with contrasting lace inserts.

Satin slipdresses layered over basic tank tops further built on the feminine energy, which had its loudest expressions in skirts and minidresses trimmed with feathers and rendered in neon peach or acid green shades as well as in a sparkling look pairing a turtleneck covered in rhinestones with a matching body-con pencil skirt. A long dress cut in jersey was just as impactful even if left bare in its fluid, essential form.

With its back-to-basics approach and subtle twists, the collection offered plenty of appealing and credible looks and proved that there’s no need for a packed closet to have multiple dress codes covered.