×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: December 7, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2023

Business

Brunello Cucinelli Raises 2022 Sales Guidance, Stands by Gradual Growth Strategy

Business

Prada’s Succession Plan Scores With Analysts

3.1 Phillip Lim Pre-Fall 2023

Phillip Lim's pre-fall collection served as the first iteration of his ode to New York City.

View Gallery 58 Photos
View Gallery 58 Photos
Phillip Lim Pre-Fall 2023 Courtesy of Phillip Lim

“I started thinking about planting our feet back into the scene and what that means, because we’ve kind of been taking a pause and reflecting. It feels like now’s the time to start leaning back into New York, so this is the beginning of an ode to New York,” Phillip Lim said during a preview in his Great Jones Street storefront, which was set up with an art installation of discarded chainlink rolled fences and bright yellow automobile parts surrounding his new collection.

To cement himself back into the city that birthed his namesake label 18 years ago, Lim expressed the importance of exploring all of the its dialogues. 

“It’s so ephemeral, and a big conversation, but I think the thing is not to overthink what New York is. I think that’s the answer — the disparate ideas of the city of hopes, the city of dreams. Somewhere, somehow, someday, we’ll all be here. The ones that have been here have our own ideas of what our New York City dreams and life are, but there are elements that allow us to recognize each other and work through the beauty and the chaos, from the market totes to scraps of fabric we’ve been sitting on and turning into arts and crafts.”

Sporty T-shirts and market bags boasting souvenir memento-inspired New York City collaged graphics and naive bodega flower embroideries directly nodded to city nostalgia; dark abstract floral prints alluded to blurred city lights; star, stud and crown embellishments on his reworked Americana denim referenced the Statue of Liberty, and macrame layers derived from fabric scraps offered luxe takes on DIY style. Because Lim’s strong ideas were rendered with restraint, they played together in harmony to create an updated uniform. 

There was also a presence of Broadway’s “West Side Story” for its “immigrant diaspora and looking at love against all odds, but in this context of the unfiltered reality of the city,” mixed with Lim’s signature romantic utility DNA, Victorian-era costumes and a continuation of the ‘90s pseudo grunge scene he’s been riffing on as of late, “because there’s always this rebellious nature with the people who come to New York totally.” For example, a fittingly all-black pretty cotton voile long-sleeve top and skirt with allover corset-inspired smocking and soft, voluminous sleeves with chunky combat boots and updated moto Pashli bag in nylon and leather, or a cool all-white recycled polyester smocked jacket with matching smocked cargo pants and delicate cotton voile tank. 

From oversize utility jackets with midi utility skirts and relaxed trousers and crafty souvenir T-shirt slipdress to relaxed, sporty suiting, multitoned denim and softly romantic dresses, the collection embodied the eclectic spirit of the city that never sleeps in modern, fashionable ways.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

3.1 Phillip Lim Pre-Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

3.1 Phillip Lim Pre-Fall 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

3.1 Phillip Lim Pre-Fall 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

3.1 Phillip Lim Pre-Fall 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

3.1 Phillip Lim Pre-Fall 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

3.1 Phillip Lim Pre-Fall 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

3.1 Phillip Lim Pre-Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

3.1 Phillip Lim Pre-Fall 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

3.1 Phillip Lim Pre-Fall 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

3.1 Phillip Lim Pre-Fall 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

3.1 Phillip Lim Pre-Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

3.1 Phillip Lim Pre-Fall 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

3.1 Phillip Lim Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

3.1 Phillip Lim Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

3.1 Phillip Lim Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

3.1 Phillip Lim Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

3.1 Phillip Lim Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

3.1 Phillip Lim Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

3.1 Phillip Lim Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

3.1 Phillip Lim Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

3.1 Phillip Lim Pre-Fall 2023

Hot Summer Bags

3.1 Phillip Lim Pre-Fall 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

3.1 Phillip Lim Pre-Fall 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

3.1 Phillip Lim Pre-Fall 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

3.1 Phillip Lim Pre-Fall 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

3.1 Phillip Lim Pre-Fall 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

3.1 Phillip Lim Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

3.1 Phillip Lim Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

3.1 Phillip Lim Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

3.1 Phillip Lim Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

3.1 Phillip Lim Pre-Fall 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

3.1 Phillip Lim Pre-Fall 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

3.1 Phillip Lim Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

3.1 Phillip Lim Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

3.1 Phillip Lim Pre-Fall 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

3.1 Phillip Lim Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

3.1 Phillip Lim Pre-Fall 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

3.1 Phillip Lim Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

3.1 Phillip Lim Pre-Fall 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

3.1 Phillip Lim Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

3.1 Phillip Lim Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

3.1 Phillip Lim Pre-Fall 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad