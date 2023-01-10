Alejandra Alonso Rojas Pre-Fall 2023

When dreaming up her latest collection, designer Alejandra Alonso Rojas looked to the stars.

“The collection was pretty much inspired by me looking to the sky and constellations with my son,” she said during a preview of pre-fall. “I’m learning so much about space and planets, which he loves,” she explained, adding that summer nights were spent stargazing, which led to a piqued interest in the latest James Webb Space Telescope images, zodiac signs and the polar lights. The collection’s dreamy palette — ranging from greens to pastel shades — were derived from the lights of the Aurora Borealis while the collection’s debut, limited-edition dark Japanese denim (with playful Swarovski crystal and silver thread zodiac and constellation embroideries) reminded Alonso Rojas of nighttime’s pitch-black skies.

Throughout the collection the designer offered new takes on signature hand-dye techniques with the debut of ice-dyed fashions, as seen on a standout lightweight cashmere crewneck or a casual cotton blouse with matching short. The designer will additionally offer the technique on the collection’s white dresses (including a silk bias slip with hand-sewn organic crochet insert) as “little white canvases to play around with” to customers.

Speaking of her signature handwork, Alonso Rojas’ beautiful crochet dresses were updated for pre-fall as two-in-one styles with dégradé silk slip underpinnings while an evolution of lightweight evening dresses boasted an array of adjustable ruched slits, gathered bustier-style tops and flirty bows (carried over from her spring collection). The designer noted that the evening gowns, as well as “360-daywear” including lightweight cashmere knits, easy yet chic suiting (new in cotton) and feminine silk tops were her focus for pre-fall due to demand. The expansion — both in silhouette and technique — worked especially well for pre-fall and will continue to grow in her next offering, set to debut during February’s New York Fashion Week.

“Pre-fall will lead into fall — it’s going to be an explosion of color. It’s also been fun to design both collections at the same time because sometimes, you have too many ideas or too much research. It was beautiful to see how one could transition into the next.”