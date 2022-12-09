×
Friday's Digital Daily: December 9, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Givenchy Pre-Fall 2023

Netflix Series ‘Harry & Meghan’ Offers Indictment of Media

WHP Global Invests $260 Million Into Express; Acquires 7.4 Percent

Badgley Mischka Pre-Fall 2023

Summer wedding season has a mix of dress ideas from the duo this season.

Badgley Mischka Pre-Fall 2023 Courtesy of Badgley Mischka

Mark Badgley and James Mischka have decades of meeting their customer at her big moments throughout her life and for pre-fall they chose to focus on arguably one of a woman’s biggest life events: the wedding. “Our girl loves these types of easy dresses in the summer,” Badgley said during a walk-through in their TriBeCa studio. Ideal for any number of outdoor weddings to come this summer, the duo zeroed in offering an elegant assortment of options for all types of wedding, cocktail party under the stars or summer soiree guests.

The starting point was the ‘50s comedy “How to Marry a Millionaire,” which starred the glamorous trinity of Betty Grable, Lauren Bacall and Marilyn Monroe. “The color palette of the movie and ‘50s fashion shows,” Mischka explained of their inspiration.

The duo worked in mostly solid tones and dialed back the embellishments, with simple elegant dresses in the shapes they are known for, like a green belted 3/4-length-sleeve satin gown with rosette detail on the shoulder and V neckline or a sleeveless yellow sheath dress, hem just below the knee and oversize bow detail at the neck. Neoprene was smartly used on a few pieces, like a strapless mint green column dress with a large rose at the bust. It showed they truly understand the balance of elegance but also how to maximize their client’s figure.

Of course there are prints and a few sparkle moments — it is Badgley Mischka, after all. But it only added more miles on a collection that can work for an event in summer, fall and beyond. Case in point: A green hued watercolor-like print tank dress that swept the floor, it wrapped around the waist with hints of fringe dancing about. “That print is a fun destination wedding or dancing dress,” Badgley said. A spot on assessment that can be applied throughout this graceful collection.

