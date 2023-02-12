×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Saturday's Digital Daily: February 11, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Runway

Eckhaus Latta RTW Fall 2023

Beauty

Rihanna’s Best Beauty Looks Over The Years

Fashion

Street Style From New York Fashion Week: Fall 2023

Beaufille Pre-Fall 2023

Inspired by a trip to Portugal, Beaufille's Chloé and Parris Gordon whipped up a collection that nicely balanced modern minimalism with heritage handcraft.

View Gallery 22 Photos
View Gallery 22 Photos
Beaufille Pre-Fall 2023 Courtesy of Beaufille

While on a production trip to Portugal, Beaufille’s Chloé Gordon found herself observing the fashions of elderly men and women in the rural towns in the Porto area.

“I noticed a common thread of how they were dressing, whether it was mixing suiting or casual separates with a crocheted or handcrafted textile element with scarves or bags. I wanted to try to modernize these details associated with ‘grandma’ style or aesthetics in a modern, effortless way and to push fabrics that felt special and evoked nostalgia. It’s a very lace-heavy collection, which was the starting point of building it,” she said of Beaufille’s pre-fall inspiration, which led into Gordon using a trio of lace (crochet, allover paisley and a decorative striped, stretch lace) throughout the collection.

Gordon embraced lace’s characteristics of open work and “allowing the surface of whatever’s underlying to show through,” to whip up a slew of full lace garments, ranging from mididresses and feminine blouses to skirts of varying lengths, alongside fashions with strategically placed panels and accents, like a combination sleeveless black jersey dress with plunging lace panel at the chest or lace shawls atop minimalist coats and clean suits. Gordon also took the idea one step further, developing black lace trimmed underwear to style beneath the collection’s sharp suiting and transparent styles.

Alongside all of the lace, Gordon peppered in new chunky knits in emerald green, pushed forward Beaufille’s denim program in beige and light blue washes, and layered the looks with additional tailored maxi skirts and a variety of adjustable flood cargo pants. The effect, styled with Beaufille cofounder, codesigner and Gordon’s sister Parris Gordon’s updated jewelry (which included beautiful new takes on their codes of asymmetry, pearl clusters and hand-molded foliage and floral-inspired shapes), offered a balance of modernity and heritage with strong sartorial appeal.

“For the most part, we try to stay pretty true of keeping the codes of minimal and timeless shapes but really wanted to push these bolder fabrications,” Gordon said, adding that each garment was designed with transeasonality in mind to wear as a special piece on its own, or layered for a dynamic look.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Beaufille Pre-Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Beaufille Pre-Fall 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Beaufille Pre-Fall 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Beaufille Pre-Fall 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Beaufille Pre-Fall 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Beaufille Pre-Fall 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Beaufille Pre-Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Beaufille Pre-Fall 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Beaufille Pre-Fall 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Beaufille Pre-Fall 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Beaufille Pre-Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Beaufille Pre-Fall 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Beaufille Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Beaufille Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Beaufille Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Beaufille Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Beaufille Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Beaufille Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Beaufille Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Beaufille Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Beaufille Pre-Fall 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Beaufille Pre-Fall 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Beaufille Pre-Fall 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Beaufille Pre-Fall 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Beaufille Pre-Fall 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Beaufille Pre-Fall 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Beaufille Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Beaufille Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Beaufille Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Beaufille Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Beaufille Pre-Fall 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Beaufille Pre-Fall 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Beaufille Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Beaufille Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Beaufille Pre-Fall 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Beaufille Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Beaufille Pre-Fall 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Beaufille Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Beaufille Pre-Fall 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Beaufille Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Beaufille Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Beaufille Pre-Fall 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad