×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: December 7, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Prada Sets Management Succession Plan

Eye

Social Activism Dominates the Night at Fashion Awards 2022

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Gucci to Hold Cruise 2024 Show in South Korea

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2023

View Gallery 35 Photos
View Gallery 35 Photos
Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2023 Courtesy of Carolina Herrera

“There’s nothing shy about the collection,” Wes Gordon said during a preview of his latest collection for Carolina Herrera, set at New York City’s uptown Academy Mansion. “It’s bold colors, big trains and a kind of a continuous evolution of silhouettes I’ve been working on for the past few seasons.”

Spring was described as a jumping off point, “for coming to terms with the things I really love — the beauty of classical silhouettes, explosive florals, bold colors — and embracing it shamelessly and unapologetically with enthusiasm.” It served as a natural transition into pre-fall’s “idea of beauty with a capital B.”

“I started really thinking about the woman who dresses that way and then the idea of this diva personality. My mood board consisted of a million Maria Callas photos, Jacqueline de Ribes and, of course, Mrs. Herrera — the woman who inhabits the spotlight,” he said, adding images of Cher inspired the collection’s party-ready stretch crepe jumpsuit with tiered bell bottom-esque ruffles while colorful rose prints were plucked from Callas’ finale bow scene in Giacomo Puccini’s “Tosca.” “It was this idea of the singular, confident, bold and fabulous female.”

Fittingly over the weekend, the “ultimate diva,” Adele shined on stage in Las Vegas in a custom Herrera black silk taffeta draped one-shoulder gown with gold floral brooch. 

Within pre-fall, Gordon’s modern diva and the Herrera house’s glamorous codes continued to stride in symbiosis. Case in point: the designer’s baby pink corseted gown with hand-draped, structured heart bodice, or Mrs. Herrera’s signature white shirt, which was inspired by the collection’s bold red faille number and given the drama treatment in cropped silk faille with a floor-sweeping train atop slim high-waisted black trousers.

“I don’t think things need to be thrown away ever — the leopard, the heart, polka dots — there’s nothing that is out of date, and the heart is a beautiful shape that the world needs in spades. This was a new way of interpreting love and really celebrating the skills of our atelier,” he said of the collection’s leopard jacquard numbers and various heart-adorned looks.

Across eveningwear, Gordon upped the ante on elegance through a variety of flattering feminine silhouettes, which came both maxi and mini; body-skimming or with voluminous proportions and trains, and with or without signature pearls, flowers, crystal and chain embroideries and accessories.

Collection Gallery 35 Photos
Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2023
Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2023
Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2023
View Gallery

But what does the modern diva wear for day? 

“It becomes this expression of an artistic personality,” Gordon said, adding rich textiles, cinched waist and full skirt silhouettes, and a continuation of implementing irreverent, colorful print combinations were key. For instance, a rose-printed organza blouse with color-contrasting rose cotton gabardine skirt and printed waist-cinching belt (which would look equally great with the collection’s print-matched girly knits), or a high-waisted combination skirt with chambray yolk and full denim skirt, paired with a navy knit cardigan.

From day to night, Gordon’s key to success was melding signature Herrera restraint with bold, unabashed femininity. Perfect for his woman in the spotlight, both figuratively and metaphorically.

“What is elegance with beauty? What is fabulousness in 2023? In a world of 8 billion and scary headlines and uncertainty, getting dressed should be an expression of your individuality your personality, optimism, joy, boldness and an opportunity to just really embrace the moment and celebrate who you are,” the designer said.

With a wardrobe like this, who wouldn’t want to be a diva everyday?

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad