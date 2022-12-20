Galvan Pre-Fall 2023

The Galvan team is bringing back disco fever for the pre-fall season with a glamorous collection said to “blend ‘70s and ‘80s hedonism with modern design.”

“It’s embracing the club scene of the fashion industry at the time,” founder Katherine Holmgren said of the lineup, which was directly inspired by model Pat Cleveland and her daughter (also a Galvan Muse) Anna Cleveland. “There’s an incredible spectrum of colors with deep purple, yellows and greens, and we also developed a jewelry hardware of mirrored glass globe chains used as trims, straps and necklace details throughout — it’s almost that wet, disco look.”

The collection embodied the energy and vibrancy of the era with cool, disco-minded fashions, like a specialty Disco Diamond chiffon crop top and maxi column skirt with hand-sewn mirrored diamond beads; a slinky olive stretch mesh dress with flecked olivine crystals atop a scalloped glossy stretch jersey bodysuit, or megawatt Crystal icon stretch tulle covered in hot fixed crystals (a majority of the looks smartly had matching counterparts — dresses or crop top sets). A hero piece of the season — the deep purple plush stretch Velvet Cleveland halterneck dress — was fittingly worn by Anna Cleveland to the British Fashion Awards afterparty ahead of the collection’s release.

Less shiny, but equally special, were the brand’s latest takes on suiting (the Nuage pleated satin suit, named after the Parisian nightclub frequented by Cleveland), jumpsuits and body-hugging numbers (including plenty of party-ready black velvet gowns) with strategic cutouts or eye-catching jewelry-like, functional hardware, all of which continued to uphold the brand’s minimalist DNA with dramatic new flair.