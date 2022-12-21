×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: December 21, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

This Season on ‘Emily in Paris,’ It’s All About Sylvie

Fashion

WWD’s Newsmaker of the Year: Dior’s Pietro Beccari

Fashion

2022’s Biggest Fashion News: The Gucci, Alessandro Michele Split

Johanna Ortiz Pre-Fall 2023

Johanna Ortiz's pre-fall collection offered plenty of variety on easy silhouettes that nicely balance out the maximalist prints, rich cultural references and strong artisanal accessories.

View Gallery 38 Photos
View Gallery 38 Photos
Johanna Ortiz Pre-Fall 2023 Courtesy of Johanna Ortiz

“The name of the collection is ‘Andina.’ We moved a little more into the South with Latin American flare — it’s not only about the Colombian tropics that we always put into our inspiration, but this time it comes from the Colombian, Ecuadorian, Argentinian and Peruvian point of view of how I see the Andes and the women,” designer Johanna Ortiz said of her latest collection, which celebrated a variety of traditional artisanal techniques and motifs of the regions, while melding in the designer’s signature modernly effortless, feminine DNA.

For instance, Ortiz’s first look of the collection: a “business in the front, party in the back” sleek cotton poplin beige trenchcoat with large-scale colorful jacquard landscape emblazoned on its backside over a matching cotton poplin Western belted midi skirt with vegan leather palm tree embroidery and ribbed knit T-shirt with vegan leather trim. Ortiz noted the collection’s chic equestrian elements (from suede and vegan leather layers and trims to updated cowboy boots) were inspired by her recent time spent in Argentina watching her children play polo, while the trench’s tropical landscape and palette paid homage to the Andes.

Elsewhere, Ortiz referenced ancient Incan iconography with Lily and leaf motifs, mixed with her signature large-scale Palm patterns, while touching on ancient Peruvian textiles with stripes and hand-painted cross stitched prints across a variety of versatile, colorful dresses and matching sets (in a palette of vivid reds and pinks, orange, greens, indigo blues, black-ecru and more, said to pay tribute to the Inca’s textile legacy). 

“We’re thinking more about pieces that we’re bringing back into our closet and using more times — dressing up or down with the accessories, which are important because they can bring so much personality to a dress,” Ortiz said, as seen through the collection’s versatile knits, tank dresses with embroidered seed bead and pom pom-adorned straps, miniskirts layered over maxi slip skirts, curve-hugging shiny jersey dresses (great for day in polo-style), tunics and sets with matching pareo wraps, and more.

Overall, pre-fall offered plenty of variety from day to night on easy silhouettes that nicely balance out the collection’s maximalist prints, rich cultural references and strong artisanal accessories.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Johanna Ortiz Pre-Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Johanna Ortiz Pre-Fall 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Johanna Ortiz Pre-Fall 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Johanna Ortiz Pre-Fall 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Johanna Ortiz Pre-Fall 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Johanna Ortiz Pre-Fall 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Johanna Ortiz Pre-Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Johanna Ortiz Pre-Fall 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Johanna Ortiz Pre-Fall 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Johanna Ortiz Pre-Fall 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Johanna Ortiz Pre-Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Johanna Ortiz Pre-Fall 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Johanna Ortiz Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Johanna Ortiz Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Johanna Ortiz Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Johanna Ortiz Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Johanna Ortiz Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Johanna Ortiz Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Johanna Ortiz Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Johanna Ortiz Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Johanna Ortiz Pre-Fall 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Johanna Ortiz Pre-Fall 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Johanna Ortiz Pre-Fall 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Johanna Ortiz Pre-Fall 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Johanna Ortiz Pre-Fall 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Johanna Ortiz Pre-Fall 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Johanna Ortiz Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Johanna Ortiz Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Johanna Ortiz Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Johanna Ortiz Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Johanna Ortiz Pre-Fall 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Johanna Ortiz Pre-Fall 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Johanna Ortiz Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Johanna Ortiz Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Johanna Ortiz Pre-Fall 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Johanna Ortiz Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Johanna Ortiz Pre-Fall 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Johanna Ortiz Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Johanna Ortiz Pre-Fall 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Johanna Ortiz Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Johanna Ortiz Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Johanna Ortiz Pre-Fall 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad