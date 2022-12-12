×
Beauty

Hailey Bieber Is Building a Beauty Brand That’s Meant to Last

Sustainability

EXCLUSIVE: Kering and L’Occitane Group Launch Climate Fund for Nature at COP15

Men's

Paul Stuart’s New CEO on His Game Plan for Growth

Kallmeyer Pre-Fall 2023

A seasonless, quiet elegance permeated Daniella Kallmeyer's seasonal offering.

Kallmeyer Pre-Fall 2023 Courtesy of Kallmeyer

It’s a well-documented debate among the fashion set as to what exactly is pre-fall. Since it sits at retail from June onward, the conversation divides between summer-themed pieces — dresses, shorts, breathable fabrication or a taste of true fall, and heavier leaning pieces — outerwear, knits and more. Daniella Kallmeyer doesn’t join the debate club, instead adding newness with the elegant and polished pieces that feel seasonless and genderless, adding to her customer’s wardrobe beyond the months of summer or fall.

She lives on the Lower East Side of Manhattan, near both her store and showroom, and has an eye on the customer she designs for “our store has really become the heart of the brand,” she said, adding that her “wardrobe suiting” has become a standout for the label. But, her suiting is firmly an alternative to what the standards are in the market. Kallmeyer’s take is looser, easier and still very much with a timeless polish. “We have an amazing queer community who comes to us for weddings and events,” she proudly reported.

Miniskirts had a bit of a wink, with a built-in halter detail alongside shrunken blazers and new pant ideas — another brand trademark. She mentioned the “Dead Poets Society” as a loose inspiration, a way to update a uniform. With vests and slightly oversize suits, they had a Marlene Dietrich-type of quiet glamour with tie details on a few blouses.

She is working with new mills that veer technical, producing a washable technical wool that is lightweight, standing out in a jacket or blazer combo or a car coat that works in a mix of climates, maybe paired with one of her slinky slipdresses that cascade over the body. New denim offerings, one based on her wide-leg pants, tactile and soft to the touch, and another high waisted with a boot cut, mimic the kind of jean consumers thrift to find.

Thinking about an urban customer, she added a backpack in a buttery leather to her offering, which converts to an oversize bucket bag. “It fits a laptop or a bottle of wine,” she said with a laugh. What’s more day to night than that?

“We design things that have longevity, not only in the material but how long it lives in your closet, that is our take on sustainability,” she said. It’s a cool, easy type of dressing that her clients come to her for “to feel sexy themselves and not through a particular type of gaze.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

