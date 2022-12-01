×
Thursday's Digital Daily: December 1, 2022

Haider Ackermann Plans to Explore Jean Paul Gaultier’s Quieter Side

Men's

Tremaine Emory to Guest Design Dior Fall Capsule

Fashion

Ludovic de Saint Sernin Named Creative Director of Ann Demeulemeester

Lafayette 148 Pre-Fall 2023

Lafayette 148 creative director Emily Smith dug deeper into the brand’s history to craft a nostalgic yet modern pre-fall collection.

Last season, creative director Emily Smith was inspired by Lafayette 148’s original building’s history as a printing press, which translated into an innovative collection that creatively riffed on the idea of paper. For pre-fall, Smith dug deeper into the brand’s history, discovering the 148 Lafayette Street location had also previously been a post office in the ’20s. 

“How can we take that and evolve it into a story to tell throughout?” Smith said. “We have envelopes, the crumpled up letters and love letters – these moments of stepping back into the nostalgic times of connecting, but also handwriting letters and celebrating craftsmanship and a return to the hand. It’s a celebration of the idea of love letters and introducing the idea of the post office, where we take you through a journey from postcards and getaway packages and eventually going into the postal uniform.”

The result was a nostalgic homage to the building’s history, rooted in the same handcrafted dialog that made spring’s assortment a success. For instance, button-off details on shirting and a trench coat subtly referenced the act of ripping apart stamps, while monochromatic dresses boasted “postal stripe wave-like engineered shirred stripes and envelope-inspired pockets which were featured on a stellar suede workwear shirt and pant. Elsewhere, Smith continued to riff on postal nostalgia with retro collars and buttons on uniform-esque utility shirting (an overshirt in “muslin brown” alluded to the idea of Mr. Postman’s messenger bag), suiting and outerwear while new cashmere wool knits were engineered with familiar vertical side stripes.

For postcards and getaway packages, Smith unveiled a seasonal print (a vintage postcard inspired scape, complete with beach, “weird motel,” countryside, lake, etc.) on a select number of silhouettes. Whether placed large scale on blue denim, repeated in Technicolor on a pleated skirt, or dressed up on a tonal silk jacquard, each style evoked nostalgia in smart doses. The same could be said for the collection as a whole, which upheld Smith’s sweet, celebratory inspiration without ever losing the brand’s polished, luxury handcraft signature.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

