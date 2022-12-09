×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: December 9, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Givenchy Pre-Fall 2023

Business

Netflix Series ‘Harry & Meghan’ Offers Indictment of Media

Business

WHP Global Invests $260 Million Into Express; Acquires 7.4 Percent

Maria McManus Pre-Fall 2023

“It’s all about the quality and luxury of the garments,” Maria McManus said of her "Il Deserto Rosso"-influenced sustainable collection.

View Gallery 23 Photos
View Gallery 23 Photos
Maria McManus Pre-Fall 2023 Courtesy of Maria McManus

For pre-fall, sustainable luxury designer Maria McManus was directly inspired by Michelangelo Antonioni’s drama “Red Desert,” or “Il Deserto Rosso,” for the film’s themes of “human alienation in a rapidly changing, modernizing world,” (issues the designer parallels to today) as well as for the director’s saturated splashes of color against neutral backdrops and landscapes. 

“It’s set in the ‘60s in northern Italy and has a very beautiful industrial landscape — every shot is very neutral in the background but then Monica Vitti would come in in some exceptional outfit and there would be hot flashes of color. There’s one scene toward the end where an entire room is in shades of pale pink,” McManus said, which came through the collection in pops of monochromatic peony hues (a signature button-down, sheer crepe skirt or one-shoulder knit tank) amid her neutral-toned, refined assortment. 

Known for her ethos of “buy fewer, better-made clothes and wear them often,” the designer provided a strong assortment of practical, fashionable wardrobing. McManus’ updated uniform dressing came in the form of GOTS-certified organic high-twist cotton carpenter pants with matching button-ups (as well as new chambray sets) while her plush proprietary recycled cashmere and organic cotton blend knits were given a carry-through-summer vibe in the form of an oversize cardigan, fine gauge dresses and netted layers.

“It’s all about the quality and luxury of the garments,” she said of the brand’s sustainable practices, production and materials, which could be seen through her season’s miniskirt, photographed inside-out to display its details.

“Our trenchcoat is a great example of how all the components come together. [The bodice lining] is cotton Cupro blend, the sleeve is Cupro, so it’s easy to put on, and [the base] is Japanese high-twist organic cotton, that wasn’t available to us until six months ago. These particular buttons are made from Urea, which is made from potato starch because most buttons are polyester, which I don’t want to use — you have billions floating in our oceans right now.”

Another standout within tailoring came in the form of an updated suit comprised of a white single-breasted blazer with top button closure (said to be made of Corzo nut) with a matching full-length skirt with trouser details.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Maria McManus Pre-Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Maria McManus Pre-Fall 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Maria McManus Pre-Fall 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Maria McManus Pre-Fall 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Maria McManus Pre-Fall 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Maria McManus Pre-Fall 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Maria McManus Pre-Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Maria McManus Pre-Fall 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Maria McManus Pre-Fall 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Maria McManus Pre-Fall 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Maria McManus Pre-Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Maria McManus Pre-Fall 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Maria McManus Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Maria McManus Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Maria McManus Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Maria McManus Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Maria McManus Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Maria McManus Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Maria McManus Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Maria McManus Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Maria McManus Pre-Fall 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Maria McManus Pre-Fall 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Maria McManus Pre-Fall 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Maria McManus Pre-Fall 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Maria McManus Pre-Fall 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Maria McManus Pre-Fall 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Maria McManus Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Maria McManus Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Maria McManus Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Maria McManus Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Maria McManus Pre-Fall 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Maria McManus Pre-Fall 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Maria McManus Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Maria McManus Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Maria McManus Pre-Fall 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Maria McManus Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Maria McManus Pre-Fall 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Maria McManus Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Maria McManus Pre-Fall 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Maria McManus Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Maria McManus Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Maria McManus Pre-Fall 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad