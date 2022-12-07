×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: December 7, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2023

Business

Brunello Cucinelli Raises 2022 Sales Guidance, Stands by Gradual Growth Strategy

Business

Prada’s Succession Plan Scores With Analysts

Markarian Pre-Fall 2023

Markarian designer Alexandra O'Neill cited the early '60s and Fellini’s "La Dolce Vita" as seasonal inspirations.

View Gallery 21 Photos
View Gallery 21 Photos
Markarian Pre-Fall 2023 Courtesy of Markarian

Last season, Markarian designer Alexandra O’Neill debuted a spring collection chock full of festive dresses that subtly nodded to Renaissance Old Masters after traveling to Italy for summer holiday. For pre-fall, O’Neill continued to tap into the destination, citing the early ’60s and Fellini’s “La Dolce Vita” as inspirations.

“This dress is the biggest nod to the Anita Ekberg moment in the Trevi Fountain with its exaggerated, beautiful silhouette and proportions,” she said of the collection’s singular little black silk faille dress with crystal trim. Aside from a “psychedelic woodgrain” multicolored hand-sequin-embroidered cocktail shaker and delicate lily of the valley hand-beaded embroideries, the collection was purposely restrained when it came to embellishments.

“We’re shipping in June so it makes sense to have pieces that people can wear in the moment. I think embellishments kind of lend themselves more towards the wintery months,” O’Neill explained.

Instead, she offered a tight edit of casual daywear (i.e., a debut jersey mesh dress, or a girly bow-front gingham jacket and ruffle-hemmed pant) alongside flirty frocks with varying micro-ruffles, puff sleeves and floral motifs (like a textured ivory dress with tonal daisies). O’Neill also reinvigorated her signature corseted numbers with longer, clean silhouettes, like an updated metallic floral brocade bustier dress, which retained its “snatched in” effect without the use of fitted waist seams. 

“It’s beautiful and dressed up, but easy to wear. You don’t want to feel you’re fidgeting or fussing around as you’re out at night, so we try to provide clothes to do that,” she said of her romantic, unfussy lineup.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Markarian Pre-Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Markarian Pre-Fall 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Markarian Pre-Fall 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Markarian Pre-Fall 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Markarian Pre-Fall 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Markarian Pre-Fall 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Markarian Pre-Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Markarian Pre-Fall 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Markarian Pre-Fall 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Markarian Pre-Fall 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Markarian Pre-Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Markarian Pre-Fall 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Markarian Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Markarian Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Markarian Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Markarian Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Markarian Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Markarian Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Markarian Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Markarian Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Markarian Pre-Fall 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Markarian Pre-Fall 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Markarian Pre-Fall 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Markarian Pre-Fall 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Markarian Pre-Fall 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Markarian Pre-Fall 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Markarian Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Markarian Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Markarian Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Markarian Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Markarian Pre-Fall 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Markarian Pre-Fall 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Markarian Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Markarian Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Markarian Pre-Fall 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Markarian Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Markarian Pre-Fall 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Markarian Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Markarian Pre-Fall 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Markarian Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Markarian Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Markarian Pre-Fall 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad