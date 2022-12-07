Markarian Pre-Fall 2023

Last season, Markarian designer Alexandra O’Neill debuted a spring collection chock full of festive dresses that subtly nodded to Renaissance Old Masters after traveling to Italy for summer holiday. For pre-fall, O’Neill continued to tap into the destination, citing the early ’60s and Fellini’s “La Dolce Vita” as inspirations.

“This dress is the biggest nod to the Anita Ekberg moment in the Trevi Fountain with its exaggerated, beautiful silhouette and proportions,” she said of the collection’s singular little black silk faille dress with crystal trim. Aside from a “psychedelic woodgrain” multicolored hand-sequin-embroidered cocktail shaker and delicate lily of the valley hand-beaded embroideries, the collection was purposely restrained when it came to embellishments.

“We’re shipping in June so it makes sense to have pieces that people can wear in the moment. I think embellishments kind of lend themselves more towards the wintery months,” O’Neill explained.

Instead, she offered a tight edit of casual daywear (i.e., a debut jersey mesh dress, or a girly bow-front gingham jacket and ruffle-hemmed pant) alongside flirty frocks with varying micro-ruffles, puff sleeves and floral motifs (like a textured ivory dress with tonal daisies). O’Neill also reinvigorated her signature corseted numbers with longer, clean silhouettes, like an updated metallic floral brocade bustier dress, which retained its “snatched in” effect without the use of fitted waist seams.

“It’s beautiful and dressed up, but easy to wear. You don’t want to feel you’re fidgeting or fussing around as you’re out at night, so we try to provide clothes to do that,” she said of her romantic, unfussy lineup.