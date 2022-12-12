×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: December 12, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

Hailey Bieber Is Building a Beauty Brand That’s Meant to Last

Sustainability

EXCLUSIVE: Kering and L’Occitane Group Launch Climate Fund for Nature at COP15

Men's

Paul Stuart’s New CEO on His Game Plan for Growth

Nili Lotan Pre-Fall 2023

Nili Lotan tapped into '90s minimalism for her women's and men's pre-fall collections.

View Gallery 50 Photos
View Gallery 50 Photos
Nili Lotan Pre-Fall 2023 Courtesy of Nili Lotan

“It’s a bit different than what I’ve done before,” Nili Lotan said during a preview of her noticeably pared-down pre-fall collection. “I always do things very intuitively and then ask myself why, rather than seeing something and saying, ‘OK, I’m going to do that.’ I’m very intuitive when it comes to the designs and running the business.”

In the past, the designer has rooted inspirations in ‘60s and ‘70s references, which she described as “drawing back from a very comfortable period in myself — growing up and creating my own style, understanding what I like and don’t while becoming an adult.” For pre-fall, Lotan shifted gears to the ’90s, recalling when she started her career in New York and was inspired by the minimalist works of Calvin Klein, Jil Sander and Martin Margiela.

Across men’s and women’s, clean tailoring and a neutral palette were focal points, evident through sleek suiting (for women, blazers came with slim trousers, midi skirts and suiting shorts); body-hugging tank tops and T-shirts, and luxe roomy outerwear. Elsewhere, the designer mixed signature “rock ’n’ roll” with refined leather jackets and updated military cargo pants — overall, the layered-up lineup exuded modern minimalism with sophistication and a tomboy attitude. 

“The men’s line is a natural extension of my design philosophy, vocabulary and world. I sought to provide a man with what I’ve done for women; timeless, nonchalant and elevated wardrobe essentials that transcend time,” she said of the new men’s assortment, specifically a favorite trenchcoat atop a white shirt and gray cashmere sweater.

Other newness for the season came through new croc-embossed leather handbags — an extension of the category she launched in early December — along with the news of opening three brick-and-mortar locations in New York and Los Angeles in mid-December and January.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Nili Lotan Pre-Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Nili Lotan Pre-Fall 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Nili Lotan Pre-Fall 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Nili Lotan Pre-Fall 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Nili Lotan Pre-Fall 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Nili Lotan Pre-Fall 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Nili Lotan Pre-Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Nili Lotan Pre-Fall 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Nili Lotan Pre-Fall 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Nili Lotan Pre-Fall 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Nili Lotan Pre-Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Nili Lotan Pre-Fall 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Nili Lotan Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Nili Lotan Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Nili Lotan Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Nili Lotan Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Nili Lotan Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Nili Lotan Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Nili Lotan Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Nili Lotan Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Nili Lotan Pre-Fall 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Nili Lotan Pre-Fall 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Nili Lotan Pre-Fall 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Nili Lotan Pre-Fall 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Nili Lotan Pre-Fall 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Nili Lotan Pre-Fall 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Nili Lotan Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Nili Lotan Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Nili Lotan Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Nili Lotan Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Nili Lotan Pre-Fall 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Nili Lotan Pre-Fall 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Nili Lotan Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Nili Lotan Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Nili Lotan Pre-Fall 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Nili Lotan Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Nili Lotan Pre-Fall 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Nili Lotan Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Nili Lotan Pre-Fall 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Nili Lotan Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Nili Lotan Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Nili Lotan Pre-Fall 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad