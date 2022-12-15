Pamella Roland Pre-Fall 2023

Pamella Roland is digging her heels into glitz and glam. For pre-fall, the designer took advantage of this opulent, post-pandemic moment and plunged into sequins, mirrored appliqués and draped chiffon with a collection inspired by old Hollywood.

“We challenged ourselves to be innovative in our interpretation.…Whether it was with the silhouettes, color, or beading — we wanted to have a collection that was more than a reproduction or costume. This is why you see modern additions like 3D-printed crystals, ombré aesthetics, jumpsuits and separates,” the designer said of her new designs.

Zippier looks include a formfitting bronze sequined jumpsuit and frilly steel blue cocktail dress with silver sequins zigzagging in stripes around the body.

Providing elegant looks for mothers of the bride, there were draped chiffon columns with flowing cape sleeves that intuitively revealed and concealed the torso in ways that mature women may appreciate for significant photo ops.

“Our customers want more opulence and variety to meet the increased activity everyone is seeing on their social calendar,” Roland said.