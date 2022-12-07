×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: December 7, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2023

Business

Brunello Cucinelli Raises 2022 Sales Guidance, Stands by Gradual Growth Strategy

Business

Prada’s Succession Plan Scores With Analysts

Proenza Schouler Pre-Fall 2023

Easy-to-wear, urban cool sportswear with subtle nods to the beach.

View Gallery 26 Photos
View Gallery 26 Photos
Proenza Pre-Fall 2023 Courtesy of Proenza


Proenza Schouler will be celebrating its 20th anniversary next year, and Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez have started to reminisce a bit.

Their first New York Fashion Week show was at The National Arts Club on Gramercy Park, and Tim Gunn sat front row.

Back then, he wasn’t Tim Gunn TV star, he was Tim Gunn, dean of students at The New School’s Parsons School of Design, where the designers’ senior thesis became their first collection.

“He really helped us out.…He was the one who let us do our senior thesis together. No one had ever collaborated on a senior thesis before,” McCollough said.

The rest, as they say, is history. Twenty years in, the designers are more business minded than ever as they do what has been almost impossibly difficult for so many designers of their generation — keep it going.

“For us, pre-collection is very much about wardrobe building.…We find that it doesn’t make sense to throw away themes and ideas that we explored in the show that are proving successful and that are working,” Hernandez said. “It’s very much about exploring the language that we’ve created, building upon that and creating amazing wearable product.”

To wit, they homed in on all their key commercial categories, turning out a solid collection of easy-to-wear, urban cool sportswear with subtle nods to the beach.

There was a lot of classic tailoring — peacoats, a dead-straight cotton wool tuxedo coat, tropical twill blazers and baggy trousers, all with that Proenza attitude. An ecru suit — twill pleated pants with a foldover waistband, blazer and a black maillot-like ruched bodysuit worn with stompy black shoes — looked particularly great, harkening back to the New York cool-girl look the designers pioneered all those years ago. A black strapless crepe top and matching pants could also function as a sexy new suit for summer in the city.

A mint green, technical terry cloth dress wrapped the body almost like a towel, with some corset boning adding sex appeal, and won with ‘90s platform sandals. It was a great alternative to the ubiquitous slipdress.

They continued to push pops of color with a ruched papery leather keyhole dress in what they are calling a “Proenza yellow,” and played with the cropped polo, done in ecru Lurex, worn with a matching strappy knit dress that was peeled down and worn as a skirt for added versatility.

Collection Gallery 26 Photos
Proenza Schouler Pre-Fall 2023
Proenza Schouler Pre-Fall 2023
Proenza Schouler Pre-Fall 2023
View Gallery

The designers sell a lot of jersey and the shiny ruffled hems on flippy matte jersey skirts added a bit of structure minus the full-on flamenco moment they had on the runway for spring 2023. One could see them being a summertime staple. Another hero skirt was a black double layer chiffon style with leather waist tie fastened on the side, giving Martha Graham vibes. They also showed a new iteration on their twist racer back dress with a sliver of print peeking out, almost like a bathing suit.

“When we first did it, we thought it was just an editorial thing, but we can’t keep it in stock,” McCollough said of the twisty style.

“It throws our merchandisers for a loop. They say, ‘Oh, we can’t sell this. It’s not bra friendly.’ And it’s one of the best selling dresses we’ve ever done.”

Proving that, even after 20 years, there’s always more to learn.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Proenza Schouler Pre-Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Proenza Schouler Pre-Fall 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Proenza Schouler Pre-Fall 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Proenza Schouler Pre-Fall 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Proenza Schouler Pre-Fall 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Proenza Schouler Pre-Fall 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Proenza Schouler Pre-Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Proenza Schouler Pre-Fall 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Proenza Schouler Pre-Fall 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Proenza Schouler Pre-Fall 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Proenza Schouler Pre-Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Proenza Schouler Pre-Fall 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Proenza Schouler Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Proenza Schouler Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Proenza Schouler Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Proenza Schouler Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Proenza Schouler Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Proenza Schouler Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Proenza Schouler Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Proenza Schouler Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Proenza Schouler Pre-Fall 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Proenza Schouler Pre-Fall 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Proenza Schouler Pre-Fall 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Proenza Schouler Pre-Fall 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Proenza Schouler Pre-Fall 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Proenza Schouler Pre-Fall 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Proenza Schouler Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Proenza Schouler Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Proenza Schouler Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Proenza Schouler Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Proenza Schouler Pre-Fall 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Proenza Schouler Pre-Fall 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Proenza Schouler Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Proenza Schouler Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Proenza Schouler Pre-Fall 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Proenza Schouler Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Proenza Schouler Pre-Fall 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Proenza Schouler Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Proenza Schouler Pre-Fall 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Proenza Schouler Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Proenza Schouler Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Proenza Schouler Pre-Fall 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad