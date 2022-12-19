Rosetta Getty Pre-Fall 2023

Throughout her career, designer Rosetta Getty has partnered with a variety of female creatives to help tell her collection story. Pre-fall sees her take a look back under a new narrative in which she will revisit past collaborators, beginning with Alicja Kwade.

Kwade was the first artist Getty ever collaborated with, on a showroom space for her fall 2017 collection, where the two creatives played with the idea of mirrors and the tactile quality of sculptural works. Getty said after seeing Kwades’ rooftop installation at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and large-scale installation at Place Vendôme in Paris, she was inspired to link up with her once more.

“Alicja’s new work takes familiar objects and natural materials and arranges them in ways which elevate the individual parts to a magical new whole,” Getty said. “This is how I also approach design to evoke a kind of intangible phenomena and a feeling of atmospheres beyond just clothes.”

The idea of elevating pieces came through in Getty’s reworked classics, like expanded denim, updates on leather separates, cargo pants and her loose suiting, easy seasonal additions to the styles her customer has come to covet.

Her T-shirt dress this season has a bit of sparkle with sequins throughout a colorful painterly design. An easy summer party dress for sure, she paired it with a light blue zip-up jacket. For summer workdays, she proposed a mix of lighter options, like wide-leg black pants with a double-breasted vest or a brightly colored short-sleeve floral dress.

Her core collection has also grown, an ever-expanding selection of brand staples and bestsellers. New styles include a zip up shift dress, zip up caftan top and flared skirt. Much like her main line, these are silhouettes that bring more of the effortless vibe her customers love.