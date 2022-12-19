×
Monday's Digital Daily: December 19, 2022

Louis Vuitton Goes Big With Yayoi Kusama Collaboration

Saint Laurent and Maison Margiela Return to Paris Men’s Provisional Schedule

Cefinn Raises Fresh Cash as Demand for Dresses, Knitwear Fuels Double-digit Sales Growth

Safiyaa Pre-Fall 2023

Safiyaa's Daniela Karnuts continued to uphold the brand’s tenets of being timeless, chic and bespoke across a mix of bright high-summer fashions and darker, more “sinister” pre-fall styles.

Safiyaa Pre-Fall 2023 Courtesy of Safiyaa

Since debuting Safiyaa in 2011, founder Daniela Karnuts has carved out a niche space with her luxe ready-to-wear, bridal and demi-couture fashions, which are made-to-order by a team of artisans in her atelier. 

For the pre-fall season, the designer continued to uphold the brand’s tenets of being timeless, chic and sustainably bespoke across a mix of bright high-summer fashions and darker, more “sinister” pre-fall styles. Offering a mix of buy now, wear now styles and transitional options for her audience (noting a growing customer base among the fashion crowd and those in their late 20s and 30s alongside her traditional consumer — the likes of women in their 40s as well as first ladies and those in representative roles) was of the utmost importance. 

For high summer, newness came in the form of jersey and silk numbers, like an asymmetrical hot pink ruched minidress or billowing shift gown with bishop sleeves, alongside architecturally draped gowns and tailored separates. Standout moodier styles came in the form of debut sleek cactus leather layers, like a stellar black trenchcoat or midi skirt with asymmetrical draped bra top. 

Across capsules, Karnuts also experimented with subtle embellishments a la new fringe embroideries or laser cut faille petals, mixed with signature feather accents, as seen on the sleeves of a signature marigold bolero and body-hugging black gown with mesh sleeves. 

“We are seeing more and more people wanting customization — color choices, customization — and they want to have a quick turnaround. As well as a lot more people who want to know where it’s coming from — we are the atelier to the brand, it’s not a brand with production elsewhere. It’s really starting to resonate, along with the made-to-order aspect,” Karnuts said, adding the brand recently launched a shoppable rainbow color wheel of select core styles on its e-commerce platform.

