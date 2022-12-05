×
Monday's Digital Daily: December 5, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Dior Men’s Pre-Fall 2023

Balenciaga CEO, Demna Apologize for ‘Disturbing’ Ads 

Saint Laurent Will Show Next Men’s Collection in Paris: Sources

Silvia Tcherassi Pre-Fall 2023

On Tuesday night during Art Basel, mother-daughter duo Silvia Tcherassi and Sofia Espinosa Tcherassi debuted their namesake pre-fall collection à la a runway show in Coconut Grove, Miami.

Silvia Tcherassi Pre-Fall 2023 Courtesy of Silvia Tcherassi

On Tuesday night during Art Basel, mother-daughter duo Silvia Tcherassi and Sofia Espinosa Tcherassi debuted their namesake pre-fall collection à la a runway show in an atrium of the newly renovated Mayfair House Hotel and Garden. 

“Coconut Grove was the talk of the town many years ago with the theater, galleries and the art scene. It’s incredible for us to call the area our neighborhood, so we decided to present the collection in Coconut Grove,” Espinosa Tcherassi said, adding the location served as an homage to the brand’s roots — Tcherassi opened her first U.S. boutique in the neighborhood more than 25 years ago — and influenced the lineup’s luxe, transitional bohemian élan.

“The mosaics and bohemian spirit — here in Miami, every woman loves to dress up, but the feeling is more relaxed in Coconut Grove,” Tcherassi said of the collection’s fluid silhouettes, vivid palette and new artisanal belts.

The elegant ready-to-wear lineup continued this idea through new takes on the brand’s signature strategic cutouts and exposed shoulders, volumes and play on color and print, as seen through new monochromatic stone-washed fluid dresses; “fuzzy TV screen” digital electric and painterly wave prints; mosaic floral motifs, and artful new takes on signature tie-dye on feminine dresses and separates that bridged day to night. 

“We also decided to present more couture pieces from the collection because we feel it’s time to celebrate our culture. A majority will be only offered directly because they’re basically one-of-a-kind and each one is so different, so they’ll be offered made-to-order for special clients,” Espinosa Tcherassi said of pre-fall’s 14 specialty atelier looks, which ranged from an eye-catching golden tiered fringed gown lined in lace and voluminous plaid taffeta high-low skirt set to myriad shimmering sequin embroidered and lace frocks.

