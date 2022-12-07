×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: December 7, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2023

Business

Brunello Cucinelli Raises 2022 Sales Guidance, Stands by Gradual Growth Strategy

Business

Prada’s Succession Plan Scores With Analysts

Staud Pre-Fall 2023

Welcome to the summer of Staud.

View Gallery 30 Photos
View Gallery 30 Photos
Staud Pre-Fall 2023 Courtesy of Staud

Welcome to the summer of Staud.

“It’s the one season that has this undertone of optimism,” Sarah Staudinger said of her pre-fall assortment. Her collections continually exude feel-good vibes, but her latest offering did so in playful new ways.

For instance, the collection’s brown satin slipdress — it’s one that Staudinger herself wore to her New York City store opening in October and that ended up becoming the first look of the collection after colorful beads were added to its collar-like beach jewelry. The idea continued with allover bead, shell and resin embroideries on flirty styles (an elevated linen maxidress or cropped top covered in mother-of-pearl shells, styled with poplin suiting trousers), as the trims of cutout and strap accents on saturated monochrome dresses, and on the (removable) straps of sandals. There were also novelty leaf-shaped leather handbags, body-skimming crochet dresses, and plenty of holiday-worthy attire that added to the sweet summery attitude.

“It’s also the season that has to be able to take you everywhere and do everything: from beach vacation to work in the humid city to overload air-conditioned rooms to parties, and back again. So, we really approached this season as this ‘endless summer’ concept, but not necessarily through the idea that everything’s summery. It’s the season you can wear throughout the year, but it is transitional [and] allows you to do everything,” the designer added of the collection’s versatility in silhouette, easily packable fabrications and mix-and-match accessories.

In that vein, she offered a balance of transitional, but still warm-weather-friendly garments, like a crisp oversized men’s poplin shirt tucked into a compact, colorful knit jacquard skirt (said artful, seasonless print was repeated on a z-twill maxi halter dress) or a natural linen and burlap dress with corseting leather ties. The idea also applied to a sailor striped button-down with matching bikini top, mix-and-match textured suiting, cage-style leather bags with interchangeable inserts, and asymmetrical tunics with trousers.

“It’s very Staud, in that it’s artful, fun essentials,” she said.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Staud Pre-Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Staud Pre-Fall 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Staud Pre-Fall 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Staud Pre-Fall 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Staud Pre-Fall 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Staud Pre-Fall 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Staud Pre-Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Staud Pre-Fall 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Staud Pre-Fall 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Staud Pre-Fall 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Staud Pre-Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Staud Pre-Fall 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Staud Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Staud Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Staud Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Staud Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Staud Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Staud Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Staud Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Staud Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Staud Pre-Fall 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Staud Pre-Fall 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Staud Pre-Fall 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Staud Pre-Fall 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Staud Pre-Fall 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Staud Pre-Fall 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Staud Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Staud Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Staud Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Staud Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Staud Pre-Fall 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Staud Pre-Fall 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Staud Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Staud Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Staud Pre-Fall 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Staud Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Staud Pre-Fall 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Staud Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Staud Pre-Fall 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Staud Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Staud Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Staud Pre-Fall 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad