×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: December 16, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Lanvin Group’s Roller-coaster Wall Street Introduction

Fashion

Dior Women’s Pre-Fall 2023

Fashion

Givenchy Offers New Capsule Collection Recognizing Walt Disney Co.’s 100th Anniversary

Thom Browne Men’s Pre-Fall 2023

The designer turned to Moby Dick as inspiration for his latest's collection.

View Gallery 48 Photos
View Gallery 48 Photos
Thom Browne's elaborately embroidered coat for pre-fall 2023. courtesy

Visualize it: Thom Browne on a whaling schooner off the coast of New England, his outfit wet from the spray of the surf and salt from the sea drying on his face.

Although the story is admittedly “a total lie,” the designer said, the thought of embarking on such an expedition got him to thinking about Moby Dick, the inspiration for his pre-fall collection.

Browne released the looks from his women’s pre-fall last week and the pieces were nearly identical. But as one of the pioneers of genderless dressing, that isn’t too surprising.

“The collections are getting closer and closer,” he said. The fabrics are developed at the same time in factories in France and India — although some of the men’s pieces are heavier — but the tweeds, twin sets and elaborately embroidered coats work equally well for both genders, he believes. “The men’s and women’s has evolved into one beautiful story,” Browne said, adding that when the collection goes on sale, “they’re both housed in the same stores so they need to relate.”

Among the key pieces are a down-filled intarsia and flannel storm coat with embroidered images of a whale, sailboats and other seafaring references. Similar references make an appearance in many of the most-complex pieces that feature vignettes from the Herman Melville classic, such as marine mammals and lighthouses.

Browne took on workwear by offering his distinct take on the category with a car coat with corduroy pockets and collar that he paired with his version of the duck boot — looks that enhance the whole preppy/Nantucket/New England aesthetic.

Workwear was given a distinct Thom Browne twist in the collection.

Of course, the line also offers classic Thom Browne pieces such as the gray jacket with a pencil skirt, cardigans with his four classic white stripes on the sleeve, and a black overcoat with a strong shoulder.

And it wouldn’t be a Thom Browne collection without a little humor tossed in for his followers. Once again, he turned to his dachshund, Hector, as the comic relief, turning him into a “merman” for one of the bags and letting him loose in the center of a toile coat to “take the whale down. Ahab couldn’t do it, but Hector will,” Browne said with a smile.

The designer will return to the runway in February when he shows men’s and women’s together during New York Fashion Week. As the incoming president of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, his presence on the calendar is essential to help bring some of the luster back to the U.S.

Although Browne is holding off on laying out his agenda for the organization until he takes over in January, he said he’s “excited” to get started and has lots of ideas. So stay tuned.

Collection Gallery 48 Photos
Thom Browne Men's Pre-Fall 2023
Thom Browne Men's Pre-Fall 2023
Thom Browne Men's Pre-Fall 2023
View Gallery

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Thom Browne Pre-Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Thom Browne Pre-Fall 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Thom Browne Pre-Fall 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Thom Browne Pre-Fall 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Thom Browne Pre-Fall 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Thom Browne Pre-Fall 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Thom Browne Pre-Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Thom Browne Pre-Fall 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Thom Browne Pre-Fall 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Thom Browne Pre-Fall 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Thom Browne Pre-Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Thom Browne Pre-Fall 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Thom Browne Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Thom Browne Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Thom Browne Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Thom Browne Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Thom Browne Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Thom Browne Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Thom Browne Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Thom Browne Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Thom Browne Pre-Fall 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Thom Browne Pre-Fall 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Thom Browne Pre-Fall 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Thom Browne Pre-Fall 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Thom Browne Pre-Fall 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Thom Browne Pre-Fall 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Thom Browne Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Thom Browne Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Thom Browne Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Thom Browne Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Thom Browne Pre-Fall 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Thom Browne Pre-Fall 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Thom Browne Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Thom Browne Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Thom Browne Pre-Fall 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Thom Browne Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Thom Browne Pre-Fall 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Thom Browne Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Thom Browne Pre-Fall 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Thom Browne Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Thom Browne Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Thom Browne Pre-Fall 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad