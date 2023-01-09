×
Monday's Digital Daily: January 9, 2023

Eye

They Were, They Are: Culture News to Watch in 2023

Fashion

Lacoste and Louise Trotter Part Ways

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Puma Teams Up With Koché for Performance-oriented Capsule Collection

Balmain Pre-Fall 2023

Olivier Rousteing homed in on the late 1960s and early 1970s, yielding an appealing and groovy collection.

View Gallery 117 Photos
Balmain Pre-Fall 2023 Courtesy of Balmain

Perched on Frankenstein-calibre platform boots, Olivier Rousteing negotiated Balmain’s vast Paris showrooms, linked by a coiling stone staircase, with the same ease as if he was wearing sneakers.

He didn’t have to give up on vertiginous footwear for pre-fall since the collection is rooted in the late ‘60s and early ‘70s, when radical bell-bottoms swallowed up heavy disco heels.

Continuing his intensifying dialogue with the legacy of Pierre Balmain, who founded his fashion house in 1945, Rousteing found plenty of appealing historical elements that added up to a diverse, groovy and approachable collection.

“I really want to dig and go deeper into the archives of the house,” he said, noting that many of the brand codes he’s exalted — among them gold buttons, strict tailoring and the Labyrinth monogram — are rooted in decades long past. “It’s interesting to go back to the past and understand all what went through the house and where we are today.”

He’s recently been pushing leopard prints, a wink to Balmain looks worn by Josephine Baker in the late 1950s, and also round shapes, which have their roots in sketches by Karl Lagerfeld, whose first job in Paris in 1955 was sketching for Pierre Balmain.

Why home in on the 1960s and 1970s?

Rousteing said he was attracted by the glamour of the period, when the founder moved away from “jolie madame” styles into fashions that were slinkier, sharper and more international.

On cue, a model walked into the room wearing a strapless minidress as brief as a towel wrapped around the torso, a row of big gold buttons set on an angle. Rousteing noted these garments have tiny pantlegs, making them technically rompers, and were reproduced almost exactly as the archival styles.

Printed silk scarves from the ‘70s — which Rousteing didn’t change one iota — became draped tops, loose tunics and wrap skirts, while funky PB logos became embroidered patches on gym suits or eye-catching hardware for belts.

While the collection skewed heavily toward daywear, Rousteing went all out with crystal-paved tops and dresses resembling blown-up brooches and bows. Meanwhile, spectacular crystal-studded eyewear were a wink to the founder’s obsession with opera glasses and mask-like hats.

Rousteing likes to call Balmain a “sleeping beauty” with rich archives and countless narratives to mine. “It’s a never-ending story,” he enthused.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

